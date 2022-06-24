IMPD makes arrests in 2 separate June shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police made arrests in two separate shootings that left a total of three people injured earlier this month.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a double shooting that took place Sunday morning near the Monument Circle downtown. The victims were 17-year-old and 20-year-old females who were reported to be in good/stable condition. Detectives believe some type of disturbance preceded the shooting.

IMPD said information provided by cooperative individuals led detectives to the suspect, who was found within an hour of the shooting.

The other shooting happened on June 13 in the 400 block of Collier Street on the city’s west side. IMPD said 48-year-old Francisco Escoto-Vargas was arrested and charged with aggravated battery for his role in the shooting of a 56-year-old man, who was last reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD noted that information provided by several cooperative individuals helped lead police to Escoto-Vargas.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.