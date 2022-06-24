“I hope we are the antidote to your fear”: Newsom signs bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1666, which protects abortion providers and their patients that come from other states that may face civil actions from those other states.

The law will “declare another state’s law authorizing a civil action against a person or entity that receives or seeks, performs or induces, or aids or abets the performance of an abortion, or who attempts or intends to engage in those actions, to be contrary to the public policy of this state.”

Newsom signed the law at a news conference where he was joined by other state leaders to reiterate the state government’s commitment to expanding abortion access.

“Nothing can truly prepare you for the feeling you get when you read the headline that the highest court in our nation just eradicated nearly 50 years of precedent related to abortion access and privacy,” Senator Tony Atkins said during the news conference.

Newsom said that he wants the nation and the world to look to California in this time of need.

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear, your anxiety and perhaps to the cynicism that many of you are feeling about the fate and future of not only our state, but the world and country we are living in,” Newsom said during the news conference.

The signing of the bill comes hours after the United States Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturns the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, which mandated abortion access across the United States.

“This is a remarkable moment that we are here in California and we are able to stand tall and to meet this moment head on and to lean in,” Newsom continued. “There simply is no other state in the United States of America that is doing more to protect those that are the most vulnerable, not only to this decision, but the vagaries of life.”

In states like Texas and Oklahoma, it is legal for a person to request civil action against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion.

AB 1666 is a direct response to these recently passed laws and seeks to limit California’s participation in civil actions presented by these and other states against abortions done within California’s borders.

