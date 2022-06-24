ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear”: Newsom signs bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYCnz_0gLG15Tq00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1666, which protects abortion providers and their patients that come from other states that may face civil actions from those other states.

The law will “declare another state’s law authorizing a civil action against a person or entity that receives or seeks, performs or induces, or aids or abets the performance of an abortion, or who attempts or intends to engage in those actions, to be contrary to the public policy of this state.”

Newsom signed the law at a news conference where he was joined by other state leaders to reiterate the state government’s commitment to expanding abortion access.

“Nothing can truly prepare you for the feeling you get when you read the headline that the highest court in our nation just eradicated nearly 50 years of precedent related to abortion access and privacy,” Senator Tony Atkins said during the news conference.

Newsom said that he wants the nation and the world to look to California in this time of need.

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear, your anxiety and perhaps to the cynicism that many of you are feeling about the fate and future of not only our state, but the world and country we are living in,” Newsom said during the news conference.

Sacramento and California leaders react to Supreme Court Dobbs ruling that overturns of Roe v Wade

The signing of the bill comes hours after the United States Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturns the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, which mandated abortion access across the United States.

“This is a remarkable moment that we are here in California and we are able to stand tall and to meet this moment head on and to lean in,” Newsom continued. “There simply is no other state in the United States of America that is doing more to protect those that are the most vulnerable, not only to this decision, but the vagaries of life.”

‘An attack on American freedom’: California, Washington and Oregon governors commit to protect abortion access

In states like Texas and Oklahoma, it is legal for a person to request civil action against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion.

AB 1666 is a direct response to these recently passed laws and seeks to limit California’s participation in civil actions presented by these and other states against abortions done within California’s borders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

These California laws take effect July 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two recently signed California laws that affect school schedules and gun regulation will take effect July 1.   The new laws are part of the 770 bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in October of last year, according to Cal Matters.  Senate Bill 328 resolves concerns that classes start too early, inhibiting students […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Senator proposes California buy water rights from farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Chris Scheuring’s farm, like many others in California, has been forced to adapt to the drought. Some things have changed since Scheuring grew up on his parents’ farm in Yolo County. Sprinklers being used are smaller these days, targeting the tree roots. “It uses a lot less water. And that’s the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California governor, lawmakers near deal on gas tax rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are considering sending hundreds of dollars to taxpayers to help offset the high price of fuel. A budget proposal announced Friday would return a portion of California’s record-setting $97 billion surplus to taxpayers. But the money would only go to people who made below a certain $250,000 per year […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
FOX40

California’s abortion rate has been rising the last few years. Will that change with the end of Roe v Wade?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California officials are aiming to expand abortion access for out-of-state residents as states across the country are now free to implement stricter restrictions on the procedure.  The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, emboldening states to implement new abortion laws that restrict the procedure. As California lawmakers defend […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento and California leaders react to Supreme Court Dobbs ruling that overturns of Roe v Wade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion a constitutional right, this is how Sacramento and California’s elected officials responded. U.S. Representative Doris Matsui “The SCOTUS decision is devastating. For half a century, Roe v. Wade has been the law of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roe v. Wade overturned: Are abortions still legal in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Abortions are still legal in California. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade delegated decisions on abortion access to the states, and in California, current legislation protects access to abortions.  Lawmakers in California have been moving to protect and strengthen abortion access. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Insurance Commissioner details companies’ responsibilities regarding abortion access in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Most insurance plans in California protect abortion procedures, according to the California Department of Insurance. The assurance comes amid a landmark Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.  “California law is clear that we protect reproductive freedom and insurance coverage for abortion,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

‘An attack on American freedom’: California, Washington and Oregon governors commit to protect abortion access

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with the governors of Oregon and Washington, launched a new multi-state commitment to protect abortion access in the three Pacific states in the wake of the overturned ruling of Roe v. Wade.  In a video shared to social media, Newsom, along with Washington’s governor Jay Inslee and Oregon’s governor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Californians could get up to $350 apiece in inflation relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation relief checks could be in your bank account by the end of the year according to a tentative plan worked out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers. Most Californians could see a check ranging from $200 to $350 based on their income. It's part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Assembly#Supreme Court Dobbs
FOX40

‘We’re certainly going to see two very different Americas’: Law professor breaks down SCOTUS decision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While some states have “trigger laws” that will restrict abortion access with Roe v. Wade now being overturned, California will likely move to become a sanctuary state, Jessica Levinson said. Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, explains that the Supreme Court’s decision left access to abortions up to the states.  […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

CA Planned Parenthood’s ready to accept AZ patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As abortion access tightens, providers are preparing for as much as a 3,000% increase in people whose closest abortion option is California. “The moment Trump got elected abortion providers were preparing for this day because we knew it could come,” Cheri Grevin, the Senior Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood […]
ARIZONA STATE
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
sandiegocountynews.com

EDD recovers $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds

Sacramento, CA–In another major step toward continuing to investigate fraudsters and recover unemployment insurance funds, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced it has recovered $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds. The recovered funds were located on approximately 780,000 inactivated benefit cards. Most of the recovered funds will return...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

‘Clear indication that other protections will be rolled back’: Rep. John Garamendi responds to SCOTUS ruling

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — After the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturns Roe v Wade, a 1973 decision that mandated access to abortion nationwide, Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) urged Congress to take action. “What we need to do is pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. It would a continuation of the Roe protections,” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Attorney General Rob Bonta responds to US Supreme Court Bruen ruling

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks about the potential effects in California after the Supreme Court ruling that restricts a state’s ability to limit the use of concealed weapons. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy