ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How Much is Grant Cardone Worth?

By Michelle Tompkins
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3VWh_0gLG11ww00

Grant Cardone, 64, is a sales trainer, speaker and entrepreneur who has worked in real estate and the auto industry . His 10X Growth Conference, which launched in 2017, which is based on his bestselling book “The 10X Rule,” is the world’s largest entrepreneur and business conference. In addition, he has published eight books to help people attain their business and financial goals.

See: Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Other Successful Entrepreneurs’ Best Small-Business Advice
Find: How Much is Lori Greiner Worth?

Between his income and investments, Cardone has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Grant Cardone Started His Empire

Cars are where his fortune began. He was the CEO of Freedom Motorsports Group, Inc. where one of his main job functions is to train people to sell cars.

He branched out into real estate while still in his twenties. His firm, Cardone Capital has mentioned that it has worked on billions of dollars worth of real estate deals. The company owns more than $2.7 billion worth of property in the U.S.

In 1990, he launched Grant Cardone Sales University in Miami, Florida. The school offers an online sales training curriculum focused on teaching budding entrepreneurs the skills Cardone uses in his own business ventures.

Early Life and Career

Grant Cardone was the fourth of five children born to Curtis and Concetta Cardone in Lake Charles, Louisiana on March 21, 1958. He has a twin brother, Gary. His dad died of a stroke when he was 10, leaving his family to struggle with poverty through Cardone’s childhood.

Lacking direction, Cardone began using drugs in high school, often getting kicked out for being high. He attended college because he promised his parents he would, and graduated in 1981 from Louisiana’s McNeese State University. As he began life, he was $40,000 in debt.

After starting his first job as a car salesman, and through four subsequent jobs from which he was fired, he continued using, overdosing multiple times, until at age 23 he was robbed, beaten and left for dead. His mom gave him an ultimation that pushed him into rehab. Five years later, he had started his first business, the Cardone Group, which provides consulting services to auto dealerships nationwide, and was already a millionaire.

His first real estate venture came just before he was 30 years old when he rented out a single family home he purchased in Houston. The investment failed, but it didn’t stop him from trying again. Five years later, he bought an apartment complex in San Diego for $1.9 million. He soon purchased a second complex. Through his business, Cardone Capital, he owned 1,016 apartments for a total of $58 million by 2012.

Cardone’s Further Finanicial Success

Cardone has published many books including “The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure,” “How To Create Wealth Investing In Real Estate: How to Build Wealth with Multi-Family Real Estate,” “Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life,” “Be Obsessed or Be Average,” “Millionaire Booklet : How to Get Super Rich,” “If You’re Not First, You’re Last: Sales Strategies to Dominate Your Market and Beat Your Competition” and “Sell to Survive.”

He’s also vested in reality TV, having developed a reality series for National Geographic in 2011 called “Turnaround King.” His work with 10X Health System has been featured on the current season of Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

Cardone is a frequent guest in the media and he appeared in an episode of “Undercover Billionaire” in 2021.

Personal Life

Cardone married Elena Lyons, an actress and model in 2004. They have two daughters together, Scarlett and Sabrina.

While he is a member of the Church of Scientology, he is also a practicing Catholic.

Giving Back

The Grant Cardone Foundation to mentor teens in financial literacy, particularly kids without father’s. He began the organization to help kids like him, without a dad because statistically they become more inclined towards dropping out, drug use and incarceration.

Additionally, he donated the proceeds from his 2016 book, “Be Obsessed or Be Average,” to Drug Free America Foundation and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Personal Real Estate Dealings

Cardone has said real estate is his favorite asset class. He recently bought a 9,500-square-foot home in Malibu, California for $40 million. He made sweet deal when buying the home which was originally listed for $50 million. His neighbors are also interesting moguls and include Jeffrey Katzenberg and Larry Ellison.

His Florida home was previously owned by Tommy Hilfiger, he bought for $28 million.

In addition to real estate, he owns a few private planes and many fancy cars with a specific liking of Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Bentley. He also is a connoisseur of watches.

See: How Much Is ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett Worth?
Find: Money Experts Who Went From Rags to Riches

Grant Cardone is a frequent public speaker and his conference is considered to be the most popular entrepreneurial conference in America.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much is Grant Cardone Worth?

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Barbara Corcoran
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warren Buffett#Vehicles#Cardone Capital
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
162K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy