SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO