Dominican Republic man living in Utica indicted on drug charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23 rd .

On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after being taken into custody back in May of 2022. If proven guilty, Campusano could face anywhere from 3 to 20 years in federal prison, up to a $1 million fine, and at least 3 years to the life of supervision after his release from prison.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.