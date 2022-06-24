ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominican Republic man living in Utica indicted on drug charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23 rd .

Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after being taken into custody back in May of 2022. If proven guilty, Campusano could face anywhere from 3 to 20 years in federal prison, up to a $1 million fine, and at least 3 years to the life of supervision after his release from prison.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.

Oneida police report arrests

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was charged on June 18 with felony third-degree burglary and petty larceny. He was also picked up on an arrest warrant for a second count of petty larceny. • Alex S....
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man accused of biting cousin

ROME — A 27-year-old man is accused of biting his cousin on the cheek during a fight in Rome early Sunday morning, according to officials at the Rome Police Department. Police said Eric P. Rivera, of Rome, was in a fight with his male cousin at a residence on Vine Place at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspect identified in North McBride Street stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police officers arrived at the 300 block of N. McBride Street around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27, responding to a call about a stabbing. According to the police, a 30-year-old male was stabbed multiple times in his midsection and arms. He was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office – 6/17/22 – 6/24/22

VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. On 6/21/22 around 2:22 hours, Richard W. Dhampion, 38, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree following the investigation of a traffic stop conducted on County Route 4 in the Town of Volney. Champion is scheduled to appear in CAP Court on 7/5/22.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation and other offenses in Western Adirondacks

OKARA LAKES- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of towing a camper with switched license plates, among several other offenses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Todd A. Merithew, 46, of Whitesboro, NY is officially charged with unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, switched trailer plates and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree, all according to the Town of Webb Police Department.
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

State prison van involved in crash on Route 365 in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A state prison transport van landed on its roof following a crash on Route 365 in Rome Monday morning. The two-car crash happened at the intersection with Lamphear Road around 11 a.m. The other vehicle was not at the scene when the NEWSChannel 2 crew arrived.
ROME, NY
