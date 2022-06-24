ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school district tightens dress code to 'meet expectations of employers'

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 24 (UPI) -- Dresses, skirts and hoodies have been banned under a new, stricter dress code in a north Texas school district.

Forney Independent School District said in a video narrated by a child's voice that part of the reason for the new dress code was for "professionalism." The video noted that's something employers value.

"The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment," the school district said in a statement.

Forney ISD claimed in the written announcement that, "The dress code gives the district a positive and distinctive identity and reflects the values of the schools and community."

The new dress code is in effect when school starts there Aug. 11.

Dresses, skirts and shorts are allowed only for pre-K through fourth-grade students.

Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said in a "Back for The Future" video on the Forney ISD website that the dress code helps make sure that students are "following the expectations that your employer has set forth."

Terry said in the video he was "so excited to reset this bar" with the new dress code.

Comments / 27

Kevin Jones
3d ago

the school board , and teachers needs to wear uniforms, and can't wear dresses ect. you can't be a leader if you can't lead by example

Reply(3)
4
Robin Bambaloff
3d ago

If that was the case girls could wear skirts and dresses ,unless there's another reason,like keeping transgender females from trying to look more like a girl.

Reply(1)
3
hello
1d ago

well if they don't allow girls to wear dresses how are they going to know for sure it's a girl going in to the girls restroom? and since when don't women in a professional setting wear dresses and skirts? leave it to Texas!

Reply
2
