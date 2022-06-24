Texas school district tightens dress code to 'meet expectations of employers'

June 24 (UPI) -- Dresses, skirts and hoodies have been banned under a new, stricter dress code in a north Texas school district.

Forney Independent School District said in a video narrated by a child's voice that part of the reason for the new dress code was for "professionalism." The video noted that's something employers value.

"The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment," the school district said in a statement.

Forney ISD claimed in the written announcement that, "The dress code gives the district a positive and distinctive identity and reflects the values of the schools and community."

The new dress code is in effect when school starts there Aug. 11.

Dresses, skirts and shorts are allowed only for pre-K through fourth-grade students.

Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said in a "Back for The Future" video on the Forney ISD website that the dress code helps make sure that students are "following the expectations that your employer has set forth."

Terry said in the video he was "so excited to reset this bar" with the new dress code.