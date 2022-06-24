ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie’s notebook revealed months after murder of Gabby Petito

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Laundrie family’s attorney Steven Bertolino released pictures Friday revealing the contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook.

The FBI released its final investigative update on January 21 on the murder of Gabby Petito, in which it was revealed that Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, confessed in a notebook to killing Petito before he took his own life.

READ THE NOTEBOOK’S CONTENTS BELOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485myr_0gLG0rMK00
Gabby, I wish I was right at your side, I wish I could be talking to you right now. I’d be going through every (morning or memory) we made, getting even more (excited) for the future. But we’ve lost our future. I can’t live without you. I’ve lost every day we could’ve spent together. Ever (holiday). I’ll never get to (play)with (cat—) again. Never go hiking with t.J. I loved you more than anything. I can’t bear to look at our photos, to recall our great times because it is why I cannot go on. When I close my eyes I will think of laughing on the roof of the van, falling asleep to the sight of a meteor shower at the crystal geyser. I will always love you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Pobs_0gLG0rMK00
If you were reading gabs journal, looking at photos from our life together, flipping through old cars you wouldn’t want to live a day without her. Knowing that every day you will wake up without her. You wouldn’t want to wake up. I’m sorry to everyone this will effect. Gabby was the love of my life. But I know (adored) by many. I’m so very sorry to her family because I love them. I consider their younger siblings my best of friends. I am sorry to my family. This is a shock to them as well as terrible grief.

Bertolino released this statement on the release of the notebook’s contents:

“Today the Petito family attorney, Patrick Reilly, and myself met with the FBI in Tampa to sort through and take possession of the personal items that belonged to Gabby and Brian. This was a previously agreed upon exchange to enable both the Petitos and the Laundries to receive what belonged to their respective children. As part of this return of property in FBI custody I was given Brian’s notebook. I would like to share with the public the note that the FBI alluded to when they said on January 21, 2022 that Brian claimed responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito.”

No other individuals other than Laundrie were directly involved in Petito’s death, the FBI’s investigation found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Wmct_0gLG0rMK00

On Sept. 12, 2021, the FBI opened its investigation into Petito’s disappearance. A week later, Petito’s remains were found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area where she and Laundrie had last been seen together.

Petito’s cause of death was determined by the Teton County Coroner’s Office to be manual strangulation and blunt-force injuries to her head and neck.

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17, 2021, two days after the Ford Mustang Laundrie drove to the Myakkahatchee Creek Park in North Port was found.

His remains were found in the Carlton Preserve on Oct. 20. His cause of death was identified as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Below is a timeline the FBI provided of their complete investigation.

  • The FBI investigation revealed that, between August 30 and September 1, 2021, Mr. Laundrie had used Ms. Petito’s debit card without authorization on his drive back to Florida from Wyoming.
  • After Ms. Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone. The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive.
  • On September 15, 2021, Mr. Laundrie’s Ford Mustang was recovered from the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Park in North Port, Florida.
  • On September 17, 2021, Mr. Laundrie’s parents reported him missing shortly after law enforcement conducted a welfare check at their residence.
  • On September 18, 2021, law enforcement officials commenced an extensive search of the park where Mr. Laundrie’s vehicle was parked and did not locate Mr. Laundrie. The area where Mr. Laundrie’s remains were later found was part of this search area, but the area was submerged due to recent flooding at the time of this initial search.
  • On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Mr. Laundrie. The warrant was issued pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(1): “Use of Unauthorized Access Devices” related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Ms. Petito.
  • On October 7, 2021, after law enforcement made a request through Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino, the Laundries provided personal effects to law enforcement which were to be used to assist in the search of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
  • On October 20, 2021, after water had receded from the area and the park was reopened, Mr. Bertolino notified law enforcement that Mr. Laundrie’s parents intended to return to the park to search for Mr. Laundrie. Law enforcement officers were present when Mr. Laundrie’s parents located an item in the park later determined to belong to Mr. Laundrie.
  • Upon further search of the area, investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver. A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.
  • On November 23, 2021, the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office in Sarasota, Florida, released its report on the manner and cause of death of Mr. Laundrie. The report concluded Mr. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, released a statement in response to the FBI’s investigation.

“Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them. We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children.

May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace.”

