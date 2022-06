Kelly McCandless is a part of the Education Foundation that supports the Billings Public School System in ways that exceed the school budget. The foundation puts on several events for kids over the summer. Reading Rocks is a summer reading program where kids get free lunch in the park, listen to a story being read, and pick out a book they get to keep. Another program is Backpack Meals which provides children with nutritious meals they may not have access to. Learn more about the Education Foundation’s efforts by clicking here.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO