San Diego Catholic leader lauds high court’s Dobbs ruling

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULuMJ_0gLFzxaV00

SAN DIEGO – The leader of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego praised Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade, saying in a statement that “today is a day to give thanks and celebrate.”

The 6-3 ruling from the Supreme Court sides with a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi at the center of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization . Under Roe v. Wade, a woman was constitutionally guaranteed access to an abortion up until fetal viability, roughly 24 weeks. Mississippi legislators challenged that ruling with their case, therefore challenging the 1973 decision made by SCOTUS.

“Catholic social teaching holds that life begins at conception, which is a belief shared by millions of Americans regardless of religious faith,” Cardinal-designate Robert McElroy said. “The ruling by the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization affirms that belief and recognizes the ability of states to regulate abortion to protect the rights of the unborn.”

Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

McElroy called the ruling a “culmination of prayer and decades of legislative advocacy,” stating, “our work has just begun.” The San Diego priest continued by saying that the Diocese next aims to “protect the rights of the unborn” in California.

“We must work to ensure that California law protects the rights of the unborn.  And we must emphasize that being pro-life demands more than opposition to abortion,” McElroy wrote.

In California, access to abortion is protected by the state’s constitutional laws, according to the American Civil Liberties Union Northern California.

Senate Democrats vent rage over Roe v. Wade decision

The decision to overturn the landmark reproductive rights case comes just weeks after an initial draft opinion for the case was leaked to the public, showing that a majority of justices favored overturning reproductive rights access. More than a dozen states in the U.S. have enacted “trigger laws” and are planning to tighten abortion access following the ruling.

In terms of next steps, McElroy said the church and its followers should focus on providing resources to people in need, writing that “support for children and families cannot stop at birth.”

“It demands we do everything we can to support families, to provide access to quality healthcare, affordable housing, good jobs and decent housing. It means making sure parents and families have access to affordable childcare, so that being a parent doesn’t force women and families to drop out of school or leave the job market,” he said. “It also means reinvigorating our adoption system, to make sure there are options for women and families who are unable or unwilling, for whatever reason, to take on the responsibilities of parenthood.”

SAN DIEGO, CA
