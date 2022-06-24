ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Toyota recalls all-electric bZ4X over wheels falling off

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBotG_0gLFzqPQ00

June 24 (UPI) -- Toyota has recalled more than 2,000 all-electric SUVs over problems that could cause the wheels or axles to fall off.

The Japanese company said the issue is with nuts or bolts on the bZ4X, which recently went on sale in the United States. The recall involves some 2,700 vehicles sold in North America, Europe and Asia.

Toyota announced the recall Thursday.

"After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel of the subject vehicles can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle," a spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

"If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash."

Toyota instructed bZ4X owners to immediately stop driving the vehicles.

While the company doesn't know how to fix the problem yet, dealers are picking up the vehicles from the customers and giving them free loaners in the meantime, CNN reported.

The bZ4X is Toyota's first widely available, all-electric vehicle that was designed as a battery electric vehicle from the outset and not a conversion from gas. It has an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated range of up to 252 miles per charge for XLE front-wheel drive models. It retails for approximately $42,000.

The cause of the wheel and axle problem was under investigation.

"Toyota has been under pressure to up its game in EVs, so will be very disappointed that a recall has been necessary on its first mass-market electric cars," David Leggett, automotive editor at GlobalData, told CNBC.

"On the plus side, though, the recall is an early one in the model lifecycle and on a mechanical part that is nothing to do with the car's electric powertrain."

Toyota has also recalled some 46,000 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks for nuts on the rear axle that can loosen. This can cause the axle sub-assembly to disconnect.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Toyota Tundra#Europe#Bz4x#Japanese#Cnbc#Cnn#Xle
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Musk Says Tesla's New Car Factories 'Losing Billions of Dollars'

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy