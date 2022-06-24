ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Big Cases - 27 Years to Catch a Killer

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRikki Neave left for school...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Catch A Killer
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Cardiff river death: Aryan Ghoniya's funeral after tragedy

The funeral has been held of a 13-year-old schoolboy who died in a river. Aryan Ghoniya's body was recovered from the River Taff in Cardiff on Tuesday. The funeral cortege drove by Danescourt primary and Radyr comprehensive - the schools he attended - before the service at Thornhill Crematorium. Aryan's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wimborne rape: Woman attacked shortly after leaving pub

A woman has been raped and injured in an attack after leaving a pub. Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses after the woman, aged in her 50s, was attacked shortly after leaving the Cricketers Arms in Park Lane, Wimborne, at 23:30 BST on Saturday. She was found with injuries near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stabbed Markcus Dunkerton was an excellent dad, his family say

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed have paid tribute to their "much-loved" relation. Marcus Dunkerton, 40, died from a stab wound at his home in Thames Close, Charfield in Gloucestershire on Friday. Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster in Worcestershire has been charged with his murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victoria Coach Station assault: Police release image of man

A photo has been released of a man police want to find after an attack near London's Victoria Coach Station. Kamil Sobala, 31, had just arrived in central London from Bath when he said he approached two men for directions to a Tube station last Saturday evening. The Polish national...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Frantisek Olah: Two women charged in murder probe

Two women have been charged following the death of a man who was found seriously injured in a house. Frantisek Olah, 31, was found at the property in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on 22 May. Kaysha Saunders, 18, of Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, and Kelsea Byrne, 18, of Warwick Road, have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Africa police try to unravel mystery of tavern deaths

Yellow police tape now cordons off the drinking place in the South African city of East London where 21 teenagers died in unexplained circumstances. A forensic team has been going through the site at the Enyobeni Tavern to try to understand what exactly took place. There were no visible injuries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty in Jubilee River in Taplow

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a river, police have said. Thames Valley Police said officers were stopped by members of the public at about 17:30 BST on Friday after reports a boy had entered the Jubilee River in Amerden Lane, Taplow, Buckinghamshire. The boy's body...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Somerset woman 'terrified' by masked man in latex suit

A woman said she had "the most terrifying experience" of her life when she saw a masked man in a latex suit coming towards her and her boyfriend as they walked home at night. Keira Elston, 19, and her partner got out of a taxi in Yatton, Somerset, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drivers who kill could receive life sentences under law reform

Drivers who kill could receive life sentences as part of changes coming into force this week. Judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill and careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs. The current penalty for each crime is...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy