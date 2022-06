TEMPLE HILL — A week full of pageants, carnival rides, tournaments and food kicks off Tuesday evening with the introduction of this year’s Barren County Fair. The gates will open each evening at 5 p.m., according to the fair’s website. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. and runs through Saturday, July 2. Entry through Thursday is $10 per person, while Friday and Saturday entry costs $15. Children whose height is below 36 inches are admitted free.

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO