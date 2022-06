WHATELY, Mass, (WWLP) – The Franklin County community of Whately did itself proud on Sunday with a parade highlighting its 250 years of history. This town of slightly more than 1,500 residents has made quite a bit of history since the community was incorporated 250 years ago to where Whatley is now, bursting with vitality from the many farms in the area, bursting with energy belying its modest population.

