Parents sue Boston hospital for losing remains of premature, 12-day-old baby

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a premature baby who survived for 12 days are suing a Boston hospital for losing their child’s remains as the grieving family prepared to bury her. Everleigh Victoria McCarthy was born three months premature at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on July 25, 2020. She weighed a...

Couple sues Boston hospital after losing baby's body

A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston's most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant's body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial.The lawsuit filed Thursday says that baby Everleigh's body was inadvertently thrown away by a Brigham and Women's Hospital employee along with soiled linens from the hospital's morgue.Everleigh's parents, Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy, "suffered severe emotional distress and anguish, and have suffered physical manifestations and harms as a result of the severe and profound emotional distress inflicted" upon...
