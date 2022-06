Allyson Felix all but guaranteed a spot on her 10th — and final — world championship team on Saturday at the 2022 U.S. Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Felix, an 11-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated track & field athlete in world championship history, finished sixth in the women’s 400m, which should earn her a spot on at least one world championship relay team. (While the top four 400m finishers are guaranteed a spot, Felix’s performance is expected to earn her one of the discretionary picks.)

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO