Norma Jean Bewley

Rose Anderson, age 93, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Burkesville, Kentucky. She was born in the community of Little Renox on September 27, 1928, the third of three children, to Ritchie and Mabel Allen Cole. She married Ralph K. Anderson on December 7, 1946, in Jamestown, Kentucky, and together they raised two children and celebrated many anniversaries until Ralph’s passing in September 2010. In 2012, Rose married Dr. Thomas Miller, who also preceded her in death, having passed away in June 2017. Along with her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ritchie Hyde and Josephine Shafer, and her son, Ralph K. Anderson, Jr.

BURKESVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO