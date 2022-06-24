ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonson County, KY

Norma Jean Bewley

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 3 days ago

Norma Jean Bewley, age 88 of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The Edmonson County native was born on December 29, 1933 to the late William Dewey and Alma Butram Hatler. She was married...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Timmy Philpott

Timmy Philpott age 61 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, June 26th at his home. Timmy was the son of the late William, Jr. & Ruby Humphrey Philpott. He was a former heavy equipment mechanic and recently was baptized and joined the Munfordville Church of Christ. He was preceded in death...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Rosemary Wood

Rosemary Elizabeth Wood, 63, Burkesville, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A native of Forestville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Esther Wilber Dean. She was a homemaker and wife of the late Donald Allen Wood. Survivors include one daughter...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

John David Howard

John David Howard, age 68, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Fountain Run, KY. John was born on December 9, 1953, in Glasgow, KY, a son of the late Leroy and Martha (Hughes) Howard. John graduated from Western Kentucky University. He spent his life working...
FOUNTAIN RUN, KY
wcluradio.com

Mary Lynn Johnson

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Mary Lynn Johnson, 57, of Brownsville passed away at 7:53 PM June 23, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a Hilltop Restaurant waitress and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Alva Sowders and Barbara Sowash Sowders. She was preceded in death by a son, Jarriade Embry and a brother-in-law, Mark Goolsby.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, KY
Edmonson County, KY
Obituaries
County
Edmonson County, KY
City
Smiths Grove, KY
City
Brownsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Mary Juanita Dubree

Mary Juanita Dubree, age 96, of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare. Born June 24, 1925, in Summer Shade, to the late Tommie “Witty” and Arthur Crumpton. Survivors include great grandchildren, Brandi Post of Glasgow, Brandon Lenharr of Edmonton, and Anthony Black; niece, Becky Coulter of Summer Shade.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
wcluradio.com

Leuna Bunnell

Leuna Bunnell age 84 of Horse Cave passed away Friday, June 24th at her home. She was born in Clay County, NC to the late Glen & Hope Caller Brown. Mrs. Bunnell was the wife of the late James Henry Bunnell. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Rose Anderson

Rose Anderson, age 93, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Burkesville, Kentucky. She was born in the community of Little Renox on September 27, 1928, the third of three children, to Ritchie and Mabel Allen Cole. She married Ralph K. Anderson on December 7, 1946, in Jamestown, Kentucky, and together they raised two children and celebrated many anniversaries until Ralph’s passing in September 2010. In 2012, Rose married Dr. Thomas Miller, who also preceded her in death, having passed away in June 2017. Along with her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ritchie Hyde and Josephine Shafer, and her son, Ralph K. Anderson, Jr.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Kenny Hulsey

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Kenny Hulsey, 72, of Rocky Hill passed away June 14, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a truck driver and a Vietnam Era Army Veteran. He was the son of the late William Garner Hulsey and Alta Emmel Cosby Hulsey. No public services are scheduled....
ROCKY HILL, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norma Jean#Cedar Springs
wcluradio.com

Logan Tyler King

Logan Tyler King, infant son of Luke & Sarah King of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, having attained the age of 5 days. Logan was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Jesse King, Truman & Maydine Roach,...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of June 20, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 20 – 24, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. June 20,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Shooting investigation underway in Barren County

KINO — The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was fired on sometime Monday evening, but a shooter was not immediately identified. The alleged shooting incident happened near Kino Road and Billingsley Road. The complaint alleged a white male had fired a handgun at a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and the vehicle was not damaged.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren County Fair kicks off Tuesday in Temple Hill

TEMPLE HILL — A week full of pageants, carnival rides, tournaments and food kicks off Tuesday evening with the introduction of this year’s Barren County Fair. The gates will open each evening at 5 p.m., according to the fair’s website. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. and runs through Saturday, July 2. Entry through Thursday is $10 per person, while Friday and Saturday entry costs $15. Children whose height is below 36 inches are admitted free.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Teen farmer selected as USDA greenhouse grant winner

FINNEY — Several rows of plants line the growing farm of Bodie Janes, a Barren County teen who calls himself the “Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler.” And thanks to a grant he obtained a couple months ago, his operation will grow with the addition of a greenhouse.
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy