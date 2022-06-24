ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

National Food Truck Day

By Caleb J. Fernández
 3 days ago
In honor of National Food Truck Day, The Pit Tucson is welcoming the community to celebrate the special occasion.

From 6 - 9 Friday night, the truck park at 7889 E. 22nd St. is open, featuring 12 different vendors.

Event planners say Tucsonans may participate in a cornhole competition or a raffle drawing.

Giving & Inspiring From the Heart Together is matching all raffle donations. These funds raised are going directly to the Tucson Family Food Project.

The soulful band Znora also plans on playing at the celebration.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

