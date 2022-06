For a team that did not originally come in having a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers came away with a haul of interesting prospects. First, the Lakers managed to trade into the second round where they selected Michigan State guard Max Christie 35th overall. After the draft ended, Los Angeles quickly came to agreements with Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Syracuse forward Cole Swider on two-way deals. To cap off the night, Shareef O’Neal agreed to play for the Lakers’ Summer League team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO