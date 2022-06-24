Allora Catering dishes out special summer events

PARK CITY, Utah. – Allora Catering and Events is a trusted and acclaimed catering establishment in Park City that accommodates corporate events and fundraisers like Red, White, and Snow and at-home private chef and event catering. However, the passion project of owners and chefs Gregory Neville and Julie Paine are private, custom dinners and events at the Allora Catering Kitchen and Tasting Room.

Last year, Neville and Paine participated in the Midway Farmers Market and decided to create their own market at the Allora Kitchen.

“At the Community Market, we have a great product line that’s fairly Italian based. This was a big hit last year [at the Midway Farmers Market]. In fact, when the Midway Market started last week, people were emailing me and texting me, where are you? Where are you? We import raw ingredients and make tomato sauces, fresh pastas, and pestos. Greg’s been making vinegar for three years; we have a great artisanal vinegar project. We’ve got coffee coming in from Veracruz, Mexico, Meike, who does the German pretzels (of Pretzel Connection), my niece does beautiful jewelry she has a site on Etsy, and we’ll have artisan salts. Amy Knight, who works for us, is an incredible bread maker; she will have breads, desserts, and packaged goods. We’ll have coffee, iced coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks you can shop and eat. It’s just going to be fun, but all of the products we put in place last year will be available again. We’re just trying to make it a really fun three hours with a lot of things to choose from.”

Neville and Paine, pandemic permitting, incorporate travel into their busy yearly schedule. Most often, the couple visits Greece and Italy, where they have some rest and relaxation, but also stay up to date and educated on all things food and wine.

The duo naturally came up with the popular Italian Dinner Series and Summer Special Guest Series. The Italian Dinner Series are for groups of 8-12, perfect for a birthday or special event celebrating a chosen Italian region with traditional food and wine. Both dinners feature a 6-course pre-set menu and option wine pairings.

On Friday, August 5, experience “An evening in the Veneto” featuring the exquisite cuisine surrounding Venice and its Lagoons, like Risotto all’Onda and Bigoli al’Anatra. And on Friday, September 9 -“An Evening in Tuscany” highlights authentic dishes from Tuscany’s hill towns, such as Wild Boar Ragout and Bistecca Fiorentina.

The Special Guest Series can be booked per person. These dinners feature distinguished winemakers from around the country and Neville and Paine’s line of Allora Wines. In 2012, Neville earned his Level II Certified Sommelier Certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers in Northern California.

The special guest and Winemaker Wynne Peterson-Nedry of Ribbon Ridge Winery , Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, will be featured on Friday, July 15. Friday, August 19, hosts special guest and Winemaker Mac Watson from Macauley Vineyard , Napa Valley, California. Chefs Gregory Neville and Julie Paine and our Allora Willamette Valley wines, including Burgundian-styled 2019 Colin Chardonnay, Torchio Pinot Noir 2017, 2018 and 2019, single barrel 2019 Rotella Pinot Noir, plus the new new 2021 single vineyard Pinot Gris.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is making [events] as personalized as possible. Call and talk to me and let me see what you are trying to do. Because we have Greg, especially because of his talent, and as much as he can cook and cook well, we can go in any direction. We don’t have to go off any set menus. That’s what’s really fun; we can make it really personal. So that is, I think, one thing that really distinguishes us.”

Community Market dates are as follows at the Allora Catering Kitchen and Tasting Room in Silver Creek:

Saturday, June 25 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 27 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 24 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

