ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Allora Catering dishes out special summer events

By TownLift // Sponsored by Park City Area Restaurant Association
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00E4Ub_0gLFvuVo00

PARK CITY, Utah. – Allora Catering and Events is a trusted and acclaimed catering establishment in Park City that accommodates corporate events and fundraisers like Red, White, and Snow and at-home private chef and event catering. However, the passion project of owners and chefs Gregory Neville and Julie Paine are private, custom dinners and events at the Allora Catering Kitchen and Tasting Room.

Last year, Neville and Paine participated in the Midway Farmers Market and decided to create their own market at the Allora Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APXNh_0gLFvuVo00
Allora’s Italian and Special Guest dinner series stay authentic and traditional to the regions it focuses on.

“At the Community Market, we have a great product line that’s fairly Italian based. This was a big hit last year [at the Midway Farmers Market]. In fact, when the Midway Market started last week, people were emailing me and texting me, where are you? Where are you? We import raw ingredients and make tomato sauces, fresh pastas, and pestos. Greg’s been making vinegar for three years; we have a great artisanal vinegar project. We’ve got coffee coming in from Veracruz, Mexico, Meike, who does the German pretzels (of Pretzel Connection), my niece does beautiful jewelry she has a site on Etsy, and we’ll have artisan salts. Amy Knight, who works for us, is an incredible bread maker; she will have breads, desserts, and packaged goods. We’ll have coffee, iced coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks you can shop and eat. It’s just going to be fun, but all of the products we put in place last year will be available again. We’re just trying to make it a really fun three hours with a lot of things to choose from.”

Neville and Paine, pandemic permitting, incorporate travel into their busy yearly schedule. Most often, the couple visits Greece and Italy, where they have some rest and relaxation, but also stay up to date and educated on all things food and wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mt4G6_0gLFvuVo00
Count on fresh-made, hand-crafted pastas and sauces at Allora events and Community Markets.

The duo naturally came up with the popular Italian Dinner Series and Summer Special Guest Series. The Italian Dinner Series are for groups of 8-12, perfect for a birthday or special event celebrating a chosen Italian region with traditional food and wine. Both dinners feature a 6-course pre-set menu and option wine pairings.

On Friday, August 5, experience “An evening in the Veneto” featuring the exquisite cuisine surrounding Venice and its Lagoons, like Risotto all’Onda and Bigoli al’Anatra. And on Friday, September 9 -“An Evening in Tuscany” highlights authentic dishes from Tuscany’s hill towns, such as Wild Boar Ragout and Bistecca Fiorentina.

The Special Guest Series can be booked per person. These dinners feature distinguished winemakers from around the country and Neville and Paine’s line of Allora Wines. In 2012, Neville earned his Level II Certified Sommelier Certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers in Northern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5yfC_0gLFvuVo00
Allora made its name with catering but hopes locals and visitors take advantage of its dining and tasting rooms, which are perfect for private groups.

The special guest and Winemaker Wynne Peterson-Nedry of Ribbon Ridge Winery , Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, will be featured on Friday, July 15. Friday, August 19, hosts special guest and Winemaker Mac Watson from Macauley Vineyard , Napa Valley, California. Chefs Gregory Neville and Julie Paine and our Allora Willamette Valley wines, including Burgundian-styled 2019 Colin Chardonnay, Torchio Pinot Noir 2017, 2018 and 2019, single barrel 2019 Rotella Pinot Noir, plus the new new 2021 single vineyard Pinot Gris.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is making [events] as personalized as possible. Call and talk to me and let me see what you are trying to do. Because we have Greg, especially because of his talent, and as much as he can cook and cook well, we can go in any direction. We don’t have to go off any set menus. That’s what’s really fun; we can make it really personal. So that is, I think, one thing that really distinguishes us.”

Community Market dates are as follows at the Allora Catering Kitchen and Tasting Room in Silver Creek:

  • Saturday, June 25 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 30 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 27 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 10 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 24 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parkcitymag.com

The New Seafood Venture in Kimball Junction Is a Fresh Catch

It’s a mere 42 steps from the doors of chef John Courtney’s Chop Shop in Redstone to The Fish Market Park City (1154 Center Dr, D-200, thefishmarketparkcity.com), his new seafood venture opening early this summer. When Courtney and his wife, Paige, opened Chop Shop in 2020, it was partially for selfish reasons—he couldn’t find the high-quality meats he was looking for and ended up sourcing them directly from local ranchers. “The Fish Market is something I felt like we needed for similar reasons,” he says. “I find myself constantly searching for good fish and having to get it shipped.”
PARK CITY, UT
parkcitymag.com

Road Trip to St. George for Trails, Tacos, and a Sweet Hotel

In just under five hours by car from Park City, you can arrive in southern Utah for a weekend escape to sunny St. George. As one of the fastest- growing cities in America, St. George boasts no shortage of things to do, places to eat, and adventures to be had within and just beyond the city limits: some of the most famous natural beauty in the American West can be found right outside St. George, from Zion National Park to the Mojave Desert. This town has it all for those who want to explore the red-rock landscape and also enjoy some R&R.
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Arthur – one of Utah’s best meals will vanish in a couple weeks

I’m fond of joking that I’ll attend the opening of a can of coke if it’s free, but the truth is less fanciful. As jaded and arterially defeated as I am, it takes a special kind of something to pry me from the safety of the sofa. News about Arthur did not only that but also found me ironing a shirt too. Yes. Serious stuff indeed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular ice cream shops opens in another Utah city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert fans, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. in St. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Restaurants
City
Vineyard, UT
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Park City, UT
Food & Drinks
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Park City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Restaurants
parkcitymag.com

Here's Where to Find Outdoor Concerts this Summer

If you’re anything like us, you’ve missed listening to some of your favorite performers sending out all those good vibrations. Concerts are back in full swing this year, and Park City’s warm summer nights provide the perfect setting to take in some live music in the open air. Check out these local events where you can get your groove on.
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Prospector Cottage

PARK CITY, Utah. — Say hello to this charming, custom mountain contemporary cottage built in 2002 and remodeled in 2020. This beautiful cottage is nestled in the coveted neighborhood of […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: Baby farm animals are baaaack

Baby goats are bringing smiles to all stakeholders, including neighbors, while trimming the long grasses at the Solomon Children’s Justice Center in Park City. The curious corner’s continuous cavalcade of […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Chardonnay#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Winery#Tuscany#Food Drink#The Midway Farmers Market#Italian#German
ABC4

New Fabletics and YITTY store opens in Utah

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Althleisure and music fans, get excited as a popular athletic wear store officially opens in Fashion Place Mall. Fabletics, the popular online store founded by actress Kate Hudson, will feature the first-ever “YITTY by Lizzo” Shop inside its Murray location. This store marks the second Fabletics location in Utah. YITTY, a […]
MURRAY, UT
idesignarch.com

Timeless Storybook Dream House with European Elegance

This stately mansion in Holladay, Utah is the ultimate luxury dream home with picturesque gardens in a park-like setting. Designed by Fox Group Construction, the elegant home with symmetrical design and European influence features impeccable craftsmanship throughout. The central focal point of the interior is the grand foyer with a...
HOLLADAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BYU Newsnet

Provo Farmers Market invites customers to shop locally

A wide variety of vendors gathered at Provo’s Pioneer Park to sell their local products and inaugurate the summer season with Provo Farmers Market on June 4. The Provo Farmers Market is a family-friendly event, with a splash pad located in the center of the park for kids to cool off on warm summer days. There is often live music with an acoustic guitar or violin.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man behind Tabernacle Choir for 22 years retires

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the great legends of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square is retiring. For 22 years, Barry Anderson handled the logistics of moving 700 people on tours throughout the world, among other feats. It was a job that required an extremely organized brain, a great sense of humor and a lot of faith.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy