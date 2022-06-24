Joseph Tejeda's defense team files motion to void Breanna Wood autopsy

Joseph Tejeda's defense team has filed a motion to void his alleged victim Breanna Wood's autopsy report.

Fred Jimenez and DeeAnn Torres filed the motion Friday, arguing that Dr. Adel Shaker was the pathologist who did the autopsy and that Shaker has been under investigation by agencies such as the Texas Rangers and the Corpus Christi Police Department, and that he has been indicted on "numerous felony offenses."

Tejeda is one of the people accused of killing Wood in 2016.

They argue that Shaker has been accused of offering to change autopsy findings and failing to perform autopsies he claimed to have done.

A motion to dismiss Tejeda's case was expected, but the motion to void the autopsy was not mentioned during a June 15 status hearing in Manuel Bañales' court.