Bartow, FL

Meet Bartow's, Victory Christian's All-Academic selections

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
Editor's Note: Bartow and Victory Christian was inadvertently omitted from the All-Academic list run earlier this month.

BARTOW

Sachin Sivakumar

International Baccalaureate

Cumulative GPA: 4.810.

Sports participation: Varsity Swim Team (2)

Academic achievements: Class Valedictorian, National Merit Scholar, Eagle Scout, 36 ACT, Straight 5’s on All 8 AP Exams, All-State Orchestra and Band Bassoonist, 1st Place in Networking Infrastructures at FBLA State Competition, 2nd Seed on Team Polk (Academic Team), 3rd Place Academic Team at State Competition, AIME 2-Time Qualifier, 3rd Place at Code Quest Orlando, 4th Place at UCF High School Programming Tournament, FBLA Chapter Vice President (3 years)

College plans: UCF, majoring in Computer Science and joining the programming team

Tzak Lau

International Baccalaureate at Bartow High School

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.805.

Sports participation (Yrs): Tennis (3).

Academic achievements: Class Salutatorian, High Honors with Distinction (9th-12th), AP Scholar with Distinction, 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidate, Sunshine State Scholar 1st Alternate (11th), Science Olympiad Team Captain (12th), Science Olympiad State: Circuit Lab Bronze (9th); Science Olympiad Regionals: Circuit Lab Gold (10th), Chemistry Lab Silver (12th), Detector Building Gold (12th), Polk County Academic Team 1st Seed (12th), 2022 Academic Team State Competition 3rd Place, Technology Student Association 3rd Place On-Demand Video Production at States and Qualified for Nationals, National Honor Society Vice President (11th), Lockheed Martin Code Quest Orlando 3rd Place (12th), UCF High School Programming Competition 4th Place (12th), Perfect Score on SAT

College plans: Georgia Institute of Technology, majoring in Biomedical Engineering and minoring in Robotics and Computer Science.

Ashlyn Schober

International Baccalaureate at Bartow High School

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.43.

Sports participation (Yrs): Cross Country (1), Weightlifting (1), Track & Field (1)

Academic achievements: Nominated for and won a history award for Woodmen Life. Scored a 6/7 on the IB Math exam. GPA above 4.0 all four years of high school.

College plans: Virginia Tech as part of it Corps of Cadets ROTC program in Air Force ROTC and will be studying National Security and Foreign Affairs and Computer Science in hopes to work in cyber intelligence.

Erin Offermann

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.336.

Sports participation (Yrs): Varsity Swimming (2 years).

Academic achievements: A/B honor roll student who has always been driven by success. Successfully completed four dual enrollment courses through Polk State College with both A’s and B’s. Ranked 6th out of 255.

College plans: Florida Gulf Coast University, majoring in Business Management.

Mattye Geddings

Summerlin Academy

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.275.

Sports participation (Yrs): Softball (4).

Academic achievements: Salutatorian of my class, scholarship for academics and softball. High GPA all 4 years, 4.0 rotary awards all four years

College plans: Lander University on a softball scholarship.

Parker Waltz

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.162.

Sports participation (Yrs): Baseball (4)

Academic achievements: 30 ACT score, 100% Bright Futures, Top 20 in class, 4.0 GPA Rotary Club award all 4 years.

College plans: Santa Fe to study Construction Management.

Andrea’ Outlaw

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.09

Sports participation (Yrs): Cheerleading (2), Track and Field (4).

Academic achievements: Bartow Rotary 4.0 award all four years of high school, graduating with high honors with distinction.

College plans: Florida A&M University, majoring in pre-nursing.

Megan Perez

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.04.

Sports participation (Yrs): 4 years of Cheerleading

Academic achievements: GPA higher than 3.5 all four years, taken all honors classes, 350+ hours of community service.

College plans: Santa Fe College then transfer to the University of Florida, majoring in health science, then continue education to achieve my Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

Jaiden Almon

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.310.

Sports participation (Yrs): Volleyball (7).

Academic achievements: National Honor Society, A and A/B Honor Roll all through high school.

College plans: University of South Florida.

Ioni Herrera

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.402.

Sports participation (Yrs): Soccer (3).

Academic achievements: National Honor Society, Top Student – Calculus Honors.

College plans: Polytechnic, earning Associates degree; Florida Southern College, earning Bachelor’s degree.

Jashton Hunter

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.485.

Sports participation (Yrs): Football (6).

Academic achievements: National Honor Society, A – Honor Roll, Top student in History, Science, & Math.

College plans: Attend University of Florida, major in Sports Medicine.

Macie Jordan

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.403

Sports participation (Yrs): Cheerleading (4).

Academic achievements: National Honor Society, V – Award 2021.

College plans: Southeastern University, majoring in Digital Media & Design.

Rayna Lemmond

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.603.

Sports participation (Yrs): Volleyball (7).

Academic achievements: Over 7 “Top Student” awards for VCA classes, National Honor Society, Woodmen of the World US History Award, Valedictorian, Completed 62 college credit hours before graduation.

College plans: University of Central Florida, majoring in Marine Biology with plans to earn Bachelors then Masters degrees.

Justin Lewis

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.444.

Sports participation (Yrs): Football (3), Wrestling (3), Track and Field (1).

Academic achievements: National Honor Society, Vice President, Top 5 in Class.

College plans: University of Florida.

Margaux Pearson

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 4.342.

Sports participation (Yrs): Volleyball (7).

Academic achievements: National Honor Society, Most Improved AP Literature.

College plans: Santa Fe College.

Jackson Turnbull

Cumulative GPA (weighted): 5.275

Sports participation (Yrs): Football (3), Track and Field (2).

Academic achievements: AP Scholar, Principal’s Honor Roll four years.

College plans: University of Florida, majoring in Electrical Engineering.

The Lakelander Magazine

Eat, Meet, Make History

The Southern diner is an American staple. Before brunch became an aesthetic experience, it was a simple one; a comfortable and unassuming place to land, where there’s something for everyone. Reececliff Family Diner has been a classic Lakeland spot for meeting and eating for 88 years. The longest-running restaurant...
