GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after semi-tractors and trailers were stolen from Grand Island businesses over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said it is believed at least two suspects entered an unsecured parking lot at 1515 East Fourth St. sometime between Friday and Saturday and stole two unsecured semi-tractors – one of which was a 2016 Volvo truck and a 2016 utility trailer.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO