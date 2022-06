Care Connection plans to focus on its Grandparent Raising Grandchildren program under recently hired Family Caregiver Coordinator Tammy Wilkey. Wilkey plans to begin a monthly Grandparents Support Group from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. The group will meet at the Warsaw Senior Center but will also be available online via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. The group will also meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Sept. 1.

WARSAW, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO