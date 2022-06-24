ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Abortion Law: Is abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

By George Stockburger
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kETU8_0gLFuTuW00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – On Friday the United States Supreme Court stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

However, in Pennsylvania and many other states abortion and other related services may remain legal and available. In Pennsylvania, abortion remains legal despite Friday’s ruling.

The Pennsylvania abortion law is known as Statute 18 Chapter 32, also known as the “ Abortion Control Act

“It is the intention of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to protect hereby the life and health of the woman subject to abortion and to protect the life and health of the child subject to abortion. It is the further intention of the General Assembly to foster the development of standards of professional conduct in a critical area of medical practice, to provide for development of statistical data and to protect the right of the minor woman voluntarily to decide to submit to abortion or to carry her child to term. The General Assembly finds as fact that the rights and interests furthered by this chapter are not secure in the context in which abortion is presently performed.”

Abortion Control Act

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor, both expressed support for maintaining Pennsylvania’s abortion law.

Pa. Governor race: Future of abortion laws in Pennsylvania on the ballot

Shapiro’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, State Senator Doug Mastriano, has supported outlawing abortion in Pennsylvania if elected in November. Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, Mastriano said the law was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”

The complete Abortion Control Act can be read online .

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion rights to ballot box

Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion rights to ballot box. Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (4:30 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/26. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (6/26/22) 7am. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (6/25/22) pm. Your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want To Pass Red Flag Gun Law To Help Battle Mental Health Crisis

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a sobering statistic. Suicides accounted for more than half of U.S. gun deaths in 2020, according to recently published data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, elected officials in Pennsylvania are working to pass a red flag gun law in the commonwealth. First responders from Narberth Ambulance say they deal with more mental health calls than anything else, an issue officials say has spiked since COVID-19. “It just keeps continuing,” Narberth Ambulance Deputy Chief of Operations Patrick Glynn said. “I looked year to date and we’re already above where we were last year.” “The...
NARBERTH, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania bill would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new bill is being proposed in Pennsylvania’s legislature that would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers. State Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) announced plans to introduce “Tyler’s Law” to target drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose.  Mastriano called the legislation very important and designed to “save lives.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
fox29.com

Pennsylvania gubernatorial race could be heavily influenced by Roe v. Wade reversal

Two candidates vying for governor in Pennsylvania stand on opposite sides of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In mere months, voters will select a new governor after eight years of democratic control under Tom Wolf. With the GOP controlling the state's legislature, some worry if abortion will be limited or banned if Republican Doug Mastriano takes down Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Editorial: Pennsylvania needs much stricter fireworks law

Ever since Pennsylvania enacted legislation that legalized more potent fireworks in 2017, there has been an outcry from people across the state. The use of pyrotechnics, legal or otherwise, long had been a seasonal annoyance in many communities. But the broad availability of noisier fireworks that can go airborne led to an explosion of grievances.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity today announced that qualifying PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account owners will receive a $100 account deposit. In addition, all PA 529 GSP account owners’ asset-based fees will be waived for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2022. The deposit and fee waivers are being funded by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. House rejects call for location of Joe Paterno statue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker Aaron Bernstine introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the location of the Joe Paterno statue. As of Monday, June 27, the state representative is left guessing after the state House rejected the amendment in a vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#The General Assembly#The Democratic Party
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

CCRC settles medical marijuana lawsuit, defends hiring practices

A Pennsylvania continuing care retirement community has reached a settlement deal with a woman who claimed a job offer was withdrawn over her legal use of medical marijuana. According to Law360, U.S. Eastern District of Pennsylvania Judge Edward G. Smith signed an order Wednesday dismissing the lawsuit filed by Michelle Ustaszeski-Hutchinson accusing Allentown, PA-based Phoebe-Devitt Homes, doing business as Phoebe Ministries, of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and state discrimination laws.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy