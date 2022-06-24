ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Citing inflation, WVU Board of Governors approves hike in tuition & fees

By Alexandra Weaver
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rHqi_0gLFuJKU00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Board of Governors Friday approved hikes to tuition, housing rates and dining fees in part, citing inflation .

The $1.2 billion budget includes a 2.62% increase in tuition for students who are West Virginia residents and a 2.88% increase in tuition for non-resident students, a $120 per semester increase and a $372 per semester increase respectively. That includes a $12 university fee increase.

Could student loan forgiveness impact inflation?

Housing and dining fees will increase by 3%, except for WVU Tech in Beckley, and dining fees will rise by 4.5%.

Last year , tuition increased by 1.87% for residents and 1.99% for non-residents, and there was a $24 university fee increase.

Powell: Fed must convince public it can tame inflation

In a press release, the University Relations department said the reasoning behind the increase includes a decline in enrollment and the fact that WVU will not receive federal or state money for COVID-19 relief that it has had in years past.

Given those factors, as well as the compensation program providing raises for employees, the university said it expects a negative adjusted operating margin in the coming year despite slight increases in grants and contracts.

University relations said WVU will post 11 BOG Rules for public comment beginning Monday, June 27.

The Board of Governors’ next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Virginia abortion clinics prepare for increase in patients

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Despite calls from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to ban most abortions, current Virginia law still allows for clinics to provide abortions. Now, in a post-Roe era, abortion clinics in the commonwealth could be stretched to their limits by new demand. Those clinics prepare for an influx of people […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

West Virginia residents enraged after Supreme Court decision

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “After 50 years of a wrongheaded decision of being on the books and a court regulating acting like the legislature, I think they got it right, ” West Virginia General Attorney Patrick Morrisey said. These are the words of West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after the supreme court […]
WDVM 25

Maryland’s Abortion Care Access Law goes into effect Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
WDVM 25

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for WV?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, stating that the U.S. Constitution does not provide a right to abortion. The decision eliminates the nearly 50-year-old ruling that the Constitution did provide that right and returns the right to limit or ban abortions to state governments. Over the past several […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#West Virginia University#College#Wvu Board Of Governors#Wvu Tech#Fed#University Relations#The Board Of Governors
WDVM 25

Justice may call special session after SCOTUS decision

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has released a statement regarding the Supreme Court of the United States deciding with Dobbs, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade: I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

Public reacts to Biden’s bipartisan gun bill

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — “I’m about to sign into law bipartisan safety measures, gun safety legislation, and time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” President Joe Biden said. President Biden has signed the first and most effective gun violence bill in decades. The legislation will toughen background checks for young gun […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

What’s next for Virginia after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — After the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who opposes abortion, is asking legislators to take action and ban abortions after 15 weeks. Lawmakers in Richmond believe there is support for the measure, but there are still some hurdles the legislation would face. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
WDVM 25

Abortion rights protestors move to the streets in Downtown DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It is now the third day since the Supreme Court made its controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and people continue to gather to march in downtown D.C. Several protestors have moved from protesting outside the Supreme Court building to marching in the streets chanting their demands for abortion […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

‘The Real Life Forrest Gump’ running across America

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see a man running east on Route 50, who looks a bit like Forrest Gump, it’s actually Michael Wardian on his journey across the United States. Wardian was born in Morgantown, West Virginia and lived in Fairmont until he was in the 4th grade. Even at a young […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy