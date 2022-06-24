ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego police going after drivers, spectators at illegal races, intersection takeovers

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Vehicles drive on Pomerado Road near Semillon Boulevard on on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego police are going after drivers and spectators attending illegal intersection takeovers and street races, and have seized 34 cars involved in such events since January.

"Intersection takeovers and illegal stunt driving are incredibly dangerous and have led to property damage, injury, and in some cases, death," Lt. Adam Sharki, a department spokesperson, said in an email.

In all, investigators have identified 172 vehicles involved in illegal stunt driving and intersection takeovers in San Diego since the beginning of the year, Sharki said.

Police, he said, "are working to hold each of them accountable."

Last month, a pedestrian was hit by a car as a driver was "doing doughnuts" in Mission Valley. Between 50 and 100 cars had gathered in the area of Camino De La Reina and Hotel Circle North near the Town and Country Resort, police said. A driver was arrested in connection with the collision.

Police in San Diego and elsewhere saw an increase in street racing after COVID-19 restrictions went into effect. In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that toughens the sentences for street racers, adding up to a six-month suspension of a driver’s license for offenders. It will go into effect in July 2025.

Street takeovers often are advertised on social media and can draw up to 100 spectators to an intersection where racing or stunt driving tricks are performed.

Drivers who participate in “takeovers” can face infractions for speeding, misdemeanors for reckless driving or street racing or felonies if the offense involve a police pursuit or results in the injury of a person.

Spectators also can face criminal prosecution. If convicted, a spectator can face up to six months in jail and a fine, according to Sharki.

"It's not always possible to stop, cite, or arrest the vehicles at the scene of the event. These techniques are intended to hold accountable these offenders putting our neighborhoods and streets at risk," he said.

Before a vehicle is seized, police investigators submit an affidavit to a judge and the judge decides whether to issue the order.

Vehicle owners typically have their cars impounded for a 30-day period, with the average fee charged for that period around $1,700, according to Sharki.

"The impound is for 30 days under the law," he said. "The owner has to pay all fees associated with that impound/storage unless the judge determines otherwise."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

