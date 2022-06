NASCAR heads to Music City this week for the Ally 400. Drivers will race 300 laps around the 1.3-mile Nashville Superspeedway, the longest concrete oval on the NASCAR circuit. Chase Elliott leads the Cup Series standings and is among the favorites to take the checkered flag on Sunday. Chasing Elliott in the standings are Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO