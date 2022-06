Click here to read the full article. After temporarily shuttering amid a surge in Covid cases last March, China’s Shanghai Disneyland will reopen to the public this week, management at Shanghai Disney Resort said today. Ticket sales and annual pass reservations resume from tomorrow and the park will then return to operations on Thursday, June 30. Shanghai ended its strict lockdown earlier this month. During the initial reopening phase, the park will implement enhanced health and safety measures and undertake a careful ramp up of operations, management said. Capacity will be limited as well. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel...

NFL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO