Ole Miss defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 10-3 in the opening game of the College World Series Finals on Saturday. Ole Miss (41-23) used four home runs against the Sooners Tim Elko, TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench. The Rebels offense got off to a fast start in the first three frames that were capped off by a solo home run by the captain Elko.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO