'I can't bear to think about it': Billie Eilish, 20, admits it's a 'dark day for women' after the US Supreme Court's anti-abortion ruling - as she becomes the youngest star in history to headline Glastonbury

By Laura Fox, Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Billie Eilish admitted it's was a 'dark day for women' following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V Wade, as she took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

The singer, 20, who first made her debut at the festival on The Other Stage at Worthy Farm in 2019, told the crowd she 'couldn't bear to think about' the ruling which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US, meaning individual states could decide whether abortion can be made illegal.

Billie, who made history as the youngest ever star to headline Glastonbury on its iconic Pyramid Stage, delivered a stellar medley of hits in an edgy look that consisted of a graphic oversized T-shirt and matching shorts for thousands of waiting fans.

Emotional: Billie Eilish has admitted it's been a 'dark day for women' following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V Wade, as she took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday

Speaking during her concert, Billie told the crowd: 'Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US.

'I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer.'

She went onto dedicate her song Your Power, which was about older men who abuse their position, to everyone affected.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling and hand back power to individual states to decide whether or not to permit the procedure.

Devastating: The singer told the crowd she 'couldn't bear to think about' the ruling which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US, meaning individual states could decide whether abortion can be made illegal
Statement: Billie, who made history as the youngest ever star to headline Glastonbury on its iconic Pyramid Stage, delivered a stellar medley of hits in an edgy look that consisted of a graphic oversized T-shirt and matching shorts 
Having fun? Billie displayed her signature look in a black T-shirt emblzoned with graphic images and matching shorts as she took to the stage for the headline set
Emotional: During the show she detailed her devastating reaction to hearing of the Supreme Court's verdict

The justices held that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb - between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy - was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

The ruling means that individual states now have the power to decide on whether to ban abortion. The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are 'certain or likely' to ban abortion now.

The decision means that women with unwanted pregnancies in large swathes of America will now face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

Exciting: This year's Glastonbury Festival was much-anticipated by music fans after it was cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic
Stellar: She graced the stage with a collection of her biggest hits, for thousands of fans who returned to the festival for the first time in three years
Living her best life: Billie was certainly have a great time on stage
Taking to the stage: Fans hung to Billie's every word as she spoke to them amid her gig
Emotional: Billie went onto dedicate her song Your Power, which was about older men who abuse their position, to everyone affected by the Supreme Court's ruling
What an entrance! Billie opened her set by prowling across the stage and bending over backwards, earning a deafening reception from her fans, before telling the crowd: 'Oh boy, I love you so much'

In an address at the White House, President Joe Biden said it was 'a sad day for the court and the country' and called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade - and making terminations illegal for millions of American women - 'wrong, extreme and out of touch'.

Accusing the court of 'expressly taking away a constitution right that is so fundamental to so many Americans', Biden vowed the fight over abortion rights 'is not over' and said his administration will do everything in its power to combat efforts to restrict women from travelling to other states to obtain abortions.

Billie opened her set by prowling across the stage and bending over backwards, earning a deafening reception from her fans, before telling the crowd: 'Oh boy, I love you so much.'

Adopting an English accent, she added: 'How are you doin?'

Phoebe Bridgers also openly shared her protest of the ruling while performing at the festival, as she took to the John Peel stage.

Jaw-dropping: Adopting an English accent, she added: 'How are you doin?'
Amazing: The Ocean Eyes hitmaker pulled off an awesome performance, leaving fans thrilled
History maker: Billie is the youngest performer to ever headline Britain's biggest festival
Outraged: Phoebe Bridgers also openly shared her protest of the ruling while performing at the festival, as she took to the John Peel stage
Talented: Griff soon threw a guitar over her shoulders by its strap as she performed for a crowd of thousands
Edgy: The singer, 21, showcased her unique sense of style in a cream crop top featuring one sleeve which she teamed up with a frilled maxi skirt
Entertaining: Sam wore his light brown locks in cropped hairdo and whipped out a cream guitar before swapping it for a blue one 
Shine bright: Aria Wells, known professionally as Greentea Peng, performed on the West Holts Stage
Style: The performer put on a busty display in a low-cut pink and green patterned dress
Having the best time: Denise Chaila performed on the BBC Music Introducing Stage

She proceeded to curse the 'old' Supreme Court justices 'who try to tell us what to do with our bodies' after admitting she'd had a 'real [expletive] day' upon learning of the ruling.'

Billie was among several stars who took to the stage on the third day of Glastonbury, with Griff taking to the John Peel stage at the festival.

The singer, 21, flashed her midriff in a quirky cream crop top featuring one sleeve which she teamed up with a frilled maxi skirt.

Elsewhere, Sam Fender, 28, kept things casual in a red-and-blue checked shirt, which he layered above a navy shirt and jeans during his gig on the Pyramid Stage.

Angelic look: Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice performed on the Pyramid Stage in a lovely white jumpsuit
Give it some: Ellie gave it her all as she rocked out on stage
Performance: She was joined by guitarist Joff Oddie on stage
Made it: Wolf Alice put on a stellar performance after almost missing the festival when their flight from LA was delayed
Looking good: While Alison Krauss looked lovely in a red and white floral cover up as she took to the stage
Legends: Alison was joined by Robert Plant on the stage
All ok? The Led Zeppelin rocker cradled his head while on set with Alison
Smooth: The singer was in his element as he thrilled crowds on the Pyramid stage
Sing it: Jamie Webster put on a passionate display while performing on the Left Field stage
Here he is: Joe Talbot from Idles looked confident while performing on the Other Stage
Riding the waves: Lee Kiernan from Idles continued to play his guitar while crowd surfing during their set
Good times: Joe Talbot (L) looked in good spirits during the performance

Completing her look with a pair of black shoes and white socks, she soon threw a guitar over her shoulders by its strap as she performed for a crowd of thousands.

The BRIT Award winner certainly seemed to be enjoying herself while belting out her catchy hits for the impressed audience

Meanwhile, TLC - consisting of bandmembers Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas - took to the West Holts stage.

Having fun: The BRIT Award winner certainly seemed to be enjoying herself while belting out her catchy hits for the impressed audience
Classic: Griff completed her look with a pair of black shoes and white socks
Quirky: She wore her raven tresses in their signature ponytail
Happy: The Hertfordshire-native threw her arms in the air while beaming from ear-to-ear
Good old time: Andrew Fearn of the Sleaford Mods (L) showed off his moves, while Jason Williamson kept things casual on stage
Entertainment: Kae Tempest belted out a track or two
Fashionista: Rufus Wainwright made a style statement as he took to the Pyramid stage
Wow: Amy Love of rock band Nova Twins certainly knew how to steal the show with her eye-catching ensemble
Stunner: Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg looked lovely in a white lace dress while performing
Something to say: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd via a video recording on the Other stage

They wowed in futuristic metallic dresses as they belted out their greatest hits.

Neil Finn and Nick Seymour of Crowded House wore contrasting black and white suits for their gig while Neil wore his silver locks in a shaggy hairdo and Liam Finn sported a quirky green shirt.

St Vincent commanded attention as she flashed her toned pins in a pair of pink hot pants and a matching athletic zip-up top. She later wrapped up in a green sports jacket from the Adidas x Gucci collection.

What a pair! Meanwhile, TLC - consisting of bandmembers Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (left) and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas (right) - took to the West Holts stage
Out of this world: They wowed in futuristic metallic dresses as they belted out their greatest hits (Tionne is pictured)
Hot stuff: Rozonda flashed her toned abs in the asymmetrical number while busting her best dance moves
Stunning: Tionne looked incredible as she sang into the microphone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tt70G_0gLFs9et00
Celeb audience: Kate Moss stood on the sidelines to watch Primal Scream with a group of pals at Glastonbury
Fun: The supermodel appeared to be having a sensational time as she joined the stars at the festival
It's back! Also seen returning to Glastonbury was the iconic fire-breathing spider stage known as Arcadia
Jaw-dropping: It left many fans in awe with a stellar light show 

Elsewhere, Pete Doherty returned to Glastonbury to perform with The Libertines, as the rocker was spotted signing a fan's arm on arrival to Worthy Farm in Pilton before taking to the stage on Friday.

Renowned for his drug-fuelled youth and rocker antics, the 43-year-old guitarist and vocalist returned to the music festival this year after adopting a clean-living lifestyle and moving to France.

A far cry from his bad-boy naughties image, Pete is set to take the stage with bandmates Carl Barât, John Hassall, and Gary Powell.

Striking: Sigrid looked chic in a strappy white top with silvery embellishments as she performed in a pair of black jeans
Open up wide: The Norwegian musician belted out her tracks and wowed the festival-goers
What a pair! Neil Finn (left) and Nick Seymour (right) of Crowded House wore contrasting black and white suits for their gig
Having fun! Neil threw his hands up in the air and wore his silver locks in a shaggy hairdo
Commanding attention: Liam Finn sported a quirky green shirt as he performed as part of the rock band
Unmissable: St Vincent commanded attention as she flashed her toned pins in a pair of pink hot pants and a matching athletic zip-up top  
Chilly? She later wrapped up in a green sports jacket from the Adidas x Gucci collection

Despite disbanding in 2004, the band reunited in 2020 for a series of shows - and are set to perform together again as the music festival returns for the first time in three years.

Pete was spotted in a navy vest and pair of shorts, as he leaned in to sign the tatted fan's arm while on the campsite.

And as he prepares to take the stage again with the Libertines, the musician will debut his new image to the crowd of 200,000 people.

Ensemble: Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush - made up of Oleh Psiuk, Ihor Didenchuk, Vlad Kurochka (KylymMen), Tymofii Muzychuk, Vitalii Duzhyk and Sasha Tab - also put on a showstopping performance
Low-key: They kept things casual in black sportswear as they hit the stage in front of the crowd
Duo: One member opted for a contrasting grey number, while another accessorised with a pink hat

Taking to the Other Stage, often dubbed the NME stage, the Libertines are the first to kick of Glastonbury's Friday performances - followed on by Kae Tempest.

Kicking off on Wednesday, Glastonbury has already welcomed a string of talent, as Thursday saw former Spice Girl Mel C take the stage in an energetic DJ set.

Fatboy Slim also made his mark in a pink onesie as he hit the decks at the Stonebridge Bar area of the festival, before his son Woody Cook played a set too.

The festival is set to run until Sunday 26 June, with stars such as Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Noel Gallagher all set to take the stage.

Comeback: Pete Doherty returned to Glastonbury to perform with The Libertines, as the rocker took to the stage on Friday. Mel C held an energetic DJ set on the William's Green stage
In disguise: Pete initially emerged on stage in a hooded black coat
Back again: The Can't Stand Me Now hitmaker was joined by bandmate Carl Barat on stage
Nice one: The rocker was back on form as he performed in his black outfit teamed with brown boots
Back at it: Fatboy Slim also made his mark in a pink onesie as he hit the decks at the Stonebridge Bar area of the festival
 Like father like son: Woody Cook, who is Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball's son, also took his own turn to play a set
Star: Bob Marley's son Ziggy took to the stage on Friday to perform to the large crowd 

IN THIS ARTICLE
