Sidney, OH

Man hit by car

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is evaluated by Sidney firefighters after he was struck by a...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

City record

-9:27 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue. -11:48 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue. -2:08 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported on the corner of South Ohio Avenue...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney man charged

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was arrested after allegedly discharging a gun. According to a press release, Neil Cromes, 40, of Sidney, had been charged with felonious assaut and having weapons while undeer disability. He is currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail,. The Sidney Police Department were dispatched...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-12:48 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 17000 block of state Route 47, Sidney. -4:05 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a call in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road, Sidney. -12:44 p.m. suspicious person. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in...
SIDNEY, OH
wktn.com

Injury Crash Reported to KPD Sunday Evening

An injury crash was reported to the Kenton Police Department Sunday evening. The crash occurred at around 6:30pm at the intersection of East Franklin and South High Streets. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 89 year old Roger Higgins, of Marion, was driving west on Franklin, and a vehicle being operated by 18 year old Alexander Cole, of Kenton, was traveling north on High.
KENTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Two drunk drivers cause accidents in the county

Two drunk drivers caused separate accidents over the weekend. First, the Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle injury crash in the 2700 block of North County Road 9, in Bellefontaine, Saturday night around 10 o'clock. Upon arrival, deputies met with the driver, Brian Hunt, 43, of Bellefontaine. He...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

One dead, seven injured after three-vehicle incident near Ottawa

BLANCHARD TOWNSHIP — One person died and seven people were injured following a three-vehicle incident that sent one vehicle airborne Sunday evening east of Ottawa. Thomas Sproles, 36, of Stryker, died at the scene of the accident on U.S. 224 in Putnam County, according to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Dog bite injures young Lakeview boy

A 7-year-old Lakeview boy was bitten by his neighbor's dog Sunday evening around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports the boy was riding his bicycle in the 10,000 block of State Street in Lakeview when he was bitten in the leg. The boy's grandmother told deputies he was riding...
LAKEVIEW, OH
Sidney Daily News

Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug possession, theft, and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, among other charges, on Thursday, June 23. Z’Quan S. Boykins, 28, of Cincinnati, was indicted on the possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Men stalk customer before deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released photos of three suspects accused of killing a man and injuring a woman during a robbery over the weekend.   At about 10:10 p.m., Saturday, officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive on a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived at the scene, they found Neal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Durflinger and Daniels arrested for trafficking in drugs

A Bellefontaine man and woman were arrested in the city on drug charges over the weekend. The Bellefontaine Police Department and the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force picked up Savannea Daniels and Justin Durflinger on Saturday after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. Daniels and Durflinger were trafficking large quantities...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 2 injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — At least two people were injured after a crash in Clark County Sunday afternoon. >> Semi crash temporarily shuts down SR-235 at US-40 in Clark Co. According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers are on scene of a crash that happened in the area of U.S 40 near Bowman Road in Harmony Township. Initial reports indicate the crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

June 19-25 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior, and the fewest calls in any given week so far this year. Four of the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

