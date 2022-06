BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was sensational! It wasn’t too hot or humid with north winds and a ton of sun making the day pleasant. Expect similar conditions Tuesday. Tomorrow morning we will wake up to temperatures in the 50s, with 80s by the afternoon. Hotter and more humid weather is on the way mid to late week ahead of our next chance for showers and storms this weekend. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO