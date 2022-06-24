ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WATCH: DeWine remarks on SC's decision overturning Roe v. Wade

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke for the first time at 5:30 p.m. Friday about the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

You can watch his speech below:

Gov. DeWine remarks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

A full transcript of DeWine's speech can be viewed below:

Earlier this morning, the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

RELATED: With Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio poised to institute abortion ban

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

