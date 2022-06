NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Newport 6-year-old raised enough money to buy a bunk bed to share with his brother after running a lemonade stand on Monday. Hunter Eilts started the lemonade stand and members of his community flocked to it as a show of support. First responders stopped by for a drink and so did many people from his school. He ended up raising around $500.

NEWPORT, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO