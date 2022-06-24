West 5th Avenue from Sanborn to Rowley in Mitchell to be closed for four months

The Mitchell City Council will hold a special meeting this evening at 5 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. After an executive session, the lone agenda item is action to consider a pending offer on the city-owned Kelley property at Lake Mitchell. The property and house recently listed at $2.2 million, and at last week’s Mitchell City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Everson said the city had received a “serious offer”. The city acquired the home in 2019 along with 371 acres of land near Lake Mitchell on which the city is building a wetland to reduce phosphorus flow into the lake. The 10,000 square-foot house initially listed for $3.5 million. It includes a gated entrance, a pond, and 8 acres of land. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It is also televised locally and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO