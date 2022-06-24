ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

West 5th Avenue from Sanborn to Rowley in Mitchell to be closed for four months

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest 5th Avenue will be closed from Sanborn to Rowley Street starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, June...

Mitchell City Council to hold special session regarding Kelley property

The Mitchell City Council will hold a special meeting this evening at 5 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. After an executive session, the lone agenda item is action to consider a pending offer on the city-owned Kelley property at Lake Mitchell. The property and house recently listed at $2.2 million, and at last week’s Mitchell City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Everson said the city had received a “serious offer”. The city acquired the home in 2019 along with 371 acres of land near Lake Mitchell on which the city is building a wetland to reduce phosphorus flow into the lake. The 10,000 square-foot house initially listed for $3.5 million. It includes a gated entrance, a pond, and 8 acres of land. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It is also televised locally and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Firefighters respond to barn fire near Brandon

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy early morning for firefighters in Minnehaha County. They responded to a fire at a barn on 481st Avenue, north of Brandon. The call came in just before one o’clock this morning. Authorities say the barn was destroyed, but...
BRANDON, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Public hearing on 2022-23 budgets on Mitchell School Board agenda

Today’s Mitchell School Board meeting agenda includes a public hearing on the 2022-23 K-14 budgets of the Mitchell School District and Mitchell Technical College. The board will also consider approving a resolution for the upcoming budgets. The meeting is scheduled for 5 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. It is open to the public.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Barn destroyed in fire; hot weather returns Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Republican party has filled out its lineup of statewide offices ahead of the November election. Firefighters in Minnehaha...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement investigating Dell Rapids burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect in multiple burglaries fired a gun in the air while being followed by a Dell Rapids business owner on Monday morning, Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said during the June 27 Sioux Falls Police briefing. Phillips that...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Manitou to celebrate anniversary with major plant expansion

Next year, Manitou will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Gehl plant opening in Madison – although the plant didn’t come under Manitou ownership until 2008. To celebrate, the company is planning a significant expansion. This was just one tidbit of information Jeff Minnaert, plant manager, provided...
MADISON, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, Parkston

Parkston – Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 20 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 27 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
PARKSTON, SD
Plainsman

Opening bell set to ring for medical cannabis

HURON — On Nov. 3, 2020, voters in South Dakota took to the polls and were asked if they were in favor of allowing marijuana to become legal to use in the state, both recreationally and for medicinal purposes. The use of recreational marijuana was approved by the voters,...
HURON, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

1922: Bathing, boating and fishing enjoyed at Lake Poinsett

A violent thunderstorm ripped through the area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning leaving mass destruction in its wake. As heavy rains poured, and lightning lit up the night sky, high winds ripped limbs off trees, leaving many residents with a mess. Power went out several times throughout the night. However, the real damage struck outside of town with massive amounts of hail that pounded a 4½-mile swath between Manchester and Lake Preston.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
kolomkobir.com

Huron Plainsman | Cat calendar features rescue cats from Huron

Belinda Bear, Baxter Bear and Panda Bear are the pampered pets of a Huron couple that are among felines featured in two unique 2022 Cat Calendars. “Somebody actually gave me a Cat Calendar for a gift one year,” said Laura Jones, who lives in Huron with her husband, Scott, and their seven beloved cats. “They had an entry form for the contest in the calendar. I love to photograph my cats. I have hundreds of pictures and I’m happy I get to share them with so many people.”
HURON, SD

