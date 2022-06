HOUSTON – A highly revered pastor and staple in the Houston community was killed during a possible road-rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road Friday afternoon. According to those who knew him, Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road around 4:19 p.m.

