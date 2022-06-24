ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away

By Amanda Waltz
pghcitypaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are tons of reality competition shows out there catering to just about any niche you can think of, from cake decorating and tattoos to the custom sword makers of Forged in Fire. The Netflix program Blown Away features some of the best glass artists in the world, and the most...

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

 

