WPD: One man shot in west Wichita, fight over motorcycle the cause

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night after a shooting in west Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call near W 13th St. N and Maize Rd. in west Wichita.

When they arrived, they talked to a 25-year-old man who said he was in the area when he spotted his stolen motorcycle being driven by another man.

Kansas reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

There was a fight between the two men, and the 25-year-old man fired a single shot from his firearm. The other man then left the scene, and the 25-year-old contacted 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Twenty minutes later, an officer was at a different gas station near the intersection of W Kellogg Ave. and Maize Rd. when a 46-year-old man approached him and said he had been shot. EMS transported the man to the hospital.

The man told officers he was near W 21st St. and N Tyler Rd. when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot. WPD believes this man to be the person who was driving the motorcycle.

An investigation is still ongoing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle#Police
KSN News

KSN News

