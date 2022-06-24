Local organization offering free pet microchipping clinics

C.A.R.E.4Paws held a free pet microchipping event on Friday in Arroyo Grande.

The organization says that because of fireworks, as many as 30% more family pets are lost on July 4 and the following two days than at any other time of the year. Pets are often spooked by the loud noises and run off. Microchips are encouraged as a tool to help lost pets get reunited with their owners.

From now through July 6, C.A.R.E.4Paws will offer free microchipping at all of its mobile pet wellness clinics.

Linda Drummy was happy to take advantage of the clinic in Arroyo Grande on Friday.

"I live very close so I said this is an opportunity because I've had [my dog] for four days and he needs everything," she said. "Got everything done very quick and easy. Fabulous. This is a great, great program."

For those who missed the Arroyo Grande clinic, free microchipping will also be available at the following locations in the coming weeks:



Tuesday, June 28 - Lompoc - Valley of the Flowers Half-Century Club, 341 North N Street

Wednesday, June 29 - Santa Maria - Eagles Club, 668 South College Drive

Thursday, June 30 - Santa Barbara - Eagles Club, 923 Bath Street

Friday, July 1 - Lompoc - Valley of the Flowers Half-Century Club, 341 North N Street

Tuesday, July 5 - Lompoc - Valley of the Flowers Half-Century Club, 341 North N Street

Wednesday, July 6 - Santa Maria - Eagles Club, 668 South College Drive

All of the clinics operate between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Low-cost vaccines, flea treatments, and other services are also available.

For more information, visit the C.A.R.E.4Paws website .