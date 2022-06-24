ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reacts to Roe v. Wade ruling

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – As the Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday, lawmakers and institutions from around the world reacted to the major legislative change.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded to the ruling that overturned constitutional abortion protections that have been in place for almost 50 years.

MORE: These companies will cover abortion travel costs for employees

In an official statement, Church leaders say:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes in the sanctity of human life. Therefore, the Church opposes elective abortion for personal or social convenience, and counsels its members not to submit to, perform, encourage, pay for, or arrange for such abortions.

Exceptions to the Church’s stance include:

  • Pregnancy results from rape or incest, or
  • A competent physician determines that the life or health of the mother is in serious jeopardy, or
  • A competent physician determines that the fetus has severe defects that will not allow the baby to survive beyond birth.

Even these exceptions do not automatically justify abortion. Abortion is a most serious matter. It should be considered only after the persons responsible have received confirmation through prayer. Members may counsel with their bishops as part of this process.

The Church’s position on this matter remains unchanged. As states work to enact laws related to abortion, Church members may appropriately choose to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty.”

MORE: Barack Obama denounces ‘devastating’ abortion ruling

Friday’s official ruling came after a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was obtained by Politico back in May showing the court’s intention of overturning Roe v. Wade.

