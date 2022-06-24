Pinellas deputy arrested, faces domestic battery charge, Sheriff’s Office says

Ryan Mullen, a 47-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy, has been arrested after authorities say he grabbed a female by her hair and hit her in the head and face numerous times during an argument June 14 in Largo. [ Photo provided / Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ]

A 47-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested after authorities say he grabbed a female by her hair and hit her in the head and face numerous times.

It started when Ryan Mullen and the female got into a verbal argument at a Largo home June 14, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. It escalated and Mullen grabbed the female’s hair and struck her multiple times — splitting her lip and causing other injuries to her head and face.

The female still had visible, significant swelling and bruising around her eye, cheekbone and lips 10 days later, according to deputies.

Mullen told them he didn’t know how the female got her injuries, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any information about the female, her age or say how the two knew each other.

Mullen was arrested Friday and faces one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on his own recognizance, jail records show.

Mullen was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 28, 2002, the release said. He was assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office did not comment on his current employment status, citing the ongoing investigation.