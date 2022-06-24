ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas deputy arrested, faces domestic battery charge, Sheriff’s Office says

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXFiM_0gLFnMem00
Ryan Mullen, a 47-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy, has been arrested after authorities say he grabbed a female by her hair and hit her in the head and face numerous times during an argument June 14 in Largo. [ Photo provided / Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ]

A 47-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested after authorities say he grabbed a female by her hair and hit her in the head and face numerous times.

It started when Ryan Mullen and the female got into a verbal argument at a Largo home June 14, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. It escalated and Mullen grabbed the female’s hair and struck her multiple times — splitting her lip and causing other injuries to her head and face.

The female still had visible, significant swelling and bruising around her eye, cheekbone and lips 10 days later, according to deputies.

Mullen told them he didn’t know how the female got her injuries, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any information about the female, her age or say how the two knew each other.

Mullen was arrested Friday and faces one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on his own recognizance, jail records show.

Mullen was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 28, 2002, the release said. He was assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office did not comment on his current employment status, citing the ongoing investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian killed in Hillsborough hit-and-run crash; 2 drivers may be involved, deputies say

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by at least one driver, and possibly two, in Temple Terrace on Monday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office have not released the identity of the person who was struck and killed just after 5 a.m. Monday on Morris Bridge Road, near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Sheriff: Suspects stole mail for use in fraud scheme

TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud scheme in which suspects used stolen mail from their victims. According to a press release, detectives with the department’s Economic Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into bank fraud and mail theft cases throughout Hillsborough County and were able to identify suspects. On June 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Tampa and found that the suspects had stolen numerous items that included sensitive personal information, including social security cards and credit cards. Reports state the search also resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition, stolen laptops, stolen auto parts, stolen lawn equipment and other miscellaneous items.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Moped rider dies in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped rider was killed late Sunday when he crashed in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the 72-year-old man was riding a moped east on Pineview Drive near Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. when he slowed and overturned. He died at the scene, troopers said.
VENICE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mullen
thegabber.com

Man Arrested for Accosting Girl in Gulfport Beach Ladies Room

Gulfport police arrested a man on June 13 on child abuse charges for allegedly accosting a teenage girl after following her into the women’s restroom on Gulfport beach. According to police, Antonio Gowins, 38, of St. Petersburg, “followed a teenage girl into the ladies restroom at the beach front” near Shore Boulevard South and Clinton Street South on June 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
reportwire.org

Tampa Police Arrest Man In Homicide – CBS Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24. Taron Criner, 39, was arrested after surveillance footage, leads, and witness interviews identified him as the suspect. Biden Will Sign...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police: Florida woman caught on camera loading gun in ER

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Bradenton arrested a woman at a hospital after they say she was caught on camera loading a gun. Blake Hospital employees told police they saw Jamekyra Ulisa Levertt Chapman, 37, loading the gun in the emergency room on Wednesday morning on the surveillance cameras.
wfla.com

Teen shot in face while leaving her own birthday party, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old was shot in the face while leaving her own birthday party over the weekend, family says. Breanna Keys was hit by a stray bullet Friday in the 500 block of Marianna Street just before 9:30 p.m. WREG went to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes in them. Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys and her boyfriend were both struck while leaving her birthday party.
MEMPHIS, TN
WFLA

Bradenton man found dead, floating in canal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release. The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton. According to deputies, there was a crash that happened […]
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy