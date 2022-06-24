ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murdering fellow inmate at Macomb Correctional Facility: MSP

(WWJ) A 54-year-old prison inmate in Macomb County has been charged in the slaying of another man while behind bars.

Michigan State Police said Elrick Cooper was charged by the Macomb County Prosecutors Office with second degree murder, and was arraigned on Thursday in connection with the death of another inmate.

Police said the killing took place at the Macomb Correctional Facility, a state prison in Lenox Township, on May 30, 2022. MSP did not say how the victim died, and no further details about the incident were released.

MSP said Friday that Cooper was transferred to the Ionia Maximum Correctional Facility where he is currently lodged, awaiting further court proceedings.

Michigan Department of corrections records show Cooper was sentenced to as much as 50 years in prison for convictions on charges of assaulting a prison employee, armed robbery and gun charges in 2011 in Saginaw County.

His criminal history also includes felonious assault and other felony charges in Genesee County dating back to 1987.

No information about the inmate who died was immediately released.

