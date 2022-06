PORTAGE, MI — Viva! Fajita owners Dave and Tiffany Thompson hope to open their new Portage restaurant to the masses following the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Some members of the community; however, have already begun to get a taste of what’s in store at the area’s newest Southwest grill and margarita bar as the Thompsons and their staff launched a soft opening and began serving guests on a reservation-only basis, beginning Thursday, June 16.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO