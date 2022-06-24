One of America's largest boat parties makes waves in Lake St. Clair during 48th annual Jobbie Nooner [PHOTOS]

LAKE ST. CLAIR (WWJ) — Boaters in Metro Detroit are celebrating the return of one of America's largest boat parties out on Lake St. Clair on Friday — Jobbie Nooner.

Its been over four decades since a group of friends decided to skip out on work to party on Lake St. Clair, but the tradition still stands as boats gathered off of Gull Island for a day of drinking, sun and fun.

The boating event has been held on the last Friday of June every year since 1974, when 17 autoworkers who called themselves "Jobbies" decided to head out on to the water at noon to celebrate a friend's birthday, giving birth to the party's name, "Jobbie Nooner."

The annual celebration typically draws 10,000 boats and over 100,000 people.

Those enjoying Jobbie Nooner out of the water told WWJ that it's "insanely crowded;" the party is expected to continue into the evening hours.

As of 2:30 p.m., Lt. Gary Wiegand of the Macomb County Sheriff's Department Marine Division told WWJ there have been no issues so far, but deputies will be out on the water past midnight to make sure everyone stays safe.

The annual summer boat party - which is often touted as the second largest in the Midwest behind Raft Off at Muscamoot Bay - is known to go from fun to deadly.

As reported by The Detroit News , one man died in 2021 after he and his friend were caught in a storm while out on Lake St. Clair. The pair had taken a 14' aluminum boat to Jobbie Nooner and were attempting to reach shore when the storm blew in.

The two men were separated after the boat began to take on water. The friend made it to safety, but the other man's body was found by rescuers the next morning.

Dennis Schmalzel told WWJ's Mike Campbell that the storms in the last two years took a hit on attendance, but this year's gathering should draw large crowds due to the good weather.

