Olympia fire chief Mark John announces his retirement

After almost three years on the job, Mark John is retiring from his position as chief of the Olympia Fire Department, the city announced Friday.

His last day is July 1.

“I have had an extraordinary career in the fire service, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to finish my career with the city of Olympia Fire Department,” he said in a news release. “The work done each day by our personnel to protect and care for this community is remarkable.”

Deputy fire chief Todd Carson will serve as interim fire chief until a new chief is hired; however, the candidate search is being put on hold until the city’s planning for a Regional Fire Authority is complete.

John worked in the fire service for nearly 40 years, with experience up and down the West Coast. He spent more than 28 years with the city of Anaheim Fire Department, and he’s also served as the fire chief in Baker City, Oregon.

Olympia City Manager Jay Burney said in the release that John became chief just before the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on first responders across the country.

“I am grateful for Chief John’s leadership and partnership in navigating the challenges and his steady hand in the Department,” Burney said. “I wish him the best in his retirement.”

The OFD consists of 105 members and includes four fire stations, two medic units and a battalion unit. The department covers a 25-square-mile area.

