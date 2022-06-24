ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Ex-Owner Of Illicit Franklin Massage Parlor Sentenced For Fraud

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHAw0_0gLFjFcX00
Sentencing Photo Credit: Pexels/EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

A woman was sentenced to three years of probation for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Chynna Savath, age 57, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is the former owner of a massage parlor located in Franklin called Thai Body Work.

Savath apparently obtained $34,391 in fraudulent payments from filing fake applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in June 2020, the office reports.

The applications also did not mention that Savath's employees were getting funds from engaging in prostitution with customers and that she was collecting a portion of those fees.

Savath previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud earlier this year. She was ordered to pay restitution in the same amount in addition to her probation sentence, the office reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Norwich Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory After Fentanyl, Meth Found In Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing felony charges after police said he was found in possession of drugs, including fentanyl, mushrooms, and methamphetamine. Troopers responded in New London County to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in the parking lot of Ulta on River Road in Lisbon at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to Connecticut State Police.
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Boston Man Wanted For Assaulting Officer Caught Attacking Man With Shoe

A Mattapan man, wanted for assaulting a police officer, was arrested after he attacked another man at an MBTA station with his own shoe, authorities said. Police responded to a report of an assault at Back Bay Station around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, Transit Police said. Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male victim told officers that another man, later identified as Oscar Lye, punched him in the face without being provoked.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Franklin, MA
Woonsocket, RI
Coronavirus
Franklin, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Three Teenagers Killed In New England Crash

This story has been updated.The three teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts have been identified by Massachusetts State Police and a GoFundMe organized in their honor.The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26,  in the town of Brimfield in Ham…
Daily Voice

Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said. David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Daily Voice

CT State Police See Witnesses To Fatal Hampton Crash

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man. Tolland County resident Cory Atkins, of East Columbia, Connecticut, was killed Sunday, June 26, while driving his 2010 Harley Davidson on the Hartford Turnpike in the town of Hampton, in Windham County. According to state...
HAMPTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Parlor#Wire Fraud#Ex Owner Of Illicit
Daily Voice

Two Passengers Ejected, Killed In Weekend Rollover Crash In Webster

Two people have died in a rollover crash in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Leeha Thompson, age 21, of Southbridge, and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, age 20, of Framingham, were killed in the Worcester County crash that happened on I-395 southbound in Webster the morning of Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police said.
WEBSTER, MA
Daily Voice

Three Teenagers Killed, One Seriously Injured In Brimfield Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers overnight in Western Massachusetts. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police patrols from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to the crash in the town of Brimfield in Hampden County in the the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Pilot Injured When Plane Crashed Into Car In Lebanon: Photos

A pilot was hurt when their plane collided with a car while making a crash landing at Reigle Airport on Saturday, June 25, authorities say. The attempted landing turned crash happened at the airport located on South Forge Road in Palmyra around 9:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers say. The pilot appears...
LEBANON, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
301K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy