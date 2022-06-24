ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three “impressive” waterspouts dance across the ocean off the Alabama coast

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
 3 days ago

MOBILE BAY, Alabama (Storyful/KFOR) – A woman captured the video above off the Alabama coast on June 20th. Kelly Woods described the trio as “impressive.”

The National Weather Service sent out this marine warning, stating there were spotted waterspouts, wind, hail, and steep waves.

If waterspouts reach land, they then turn into tornadoes. Weather experts say the best way to avoid a waterspout is by moving at a 90-degree angle to its movement.

This website gives a detailed account of how different kinds of waterspouts can form.

WLOX

Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit....
