What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 73 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 57,163 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 31 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Voluntary Water Restrictions Issued By Two Brazos County Utility Districts

Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest For Aggravated Kidnapping And Armed Robbery And College Station Police Arrests For Check Forgery And Criminal Trespassing

A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.
KBTX.com

Area water providers asking customers to cut back usage during drought

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As drought conditions continue to set in across the Brazos Valley, area water providers are asking customers to cut back. Some special utility districts in Brazos County are implementing drought contingency plans. Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District have put their voluntary water use restrictions in place.
Navasota Examiner

Firefighters working active fire in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Train catches fire late Sunday night in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught fire Sunday night in Hearne. Union Pacific says the fire started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by the local fire department. Officials say no one was injured in the fire. According to Union Pacific, the cause...
HEARNE, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN CELEBRATES 38 VOCATIONAL NURSING GRADUATES WITH PINNING CEREMONY

The Blinn College District’s newest Vocational Nursing Program graduates were praised for their perseverance during a recent pinning ceremony held at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The 38 graduates were Kerrigan Adamoh (Missouri City), Quatavia Allen (Houston), Latricia Bazy-Wenzel (College Station), Jacquline...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Three arrested in separate Fayette County traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three people were arrested in separate traffic stops Wednesday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. June 22, a sergeant stopped a 2006 green Ford Freestyle in the Schulenburg area. An investigation revealed the driver had been concealing methamphetamine in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Residents protest overturning of Roe v. Wade in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents took to the streets Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This nearly 50-year-old ruling gave women the right to get an abortion under the constitution. Now, that decision will be left to individual states. Protests in favor and against...
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES IN MULTI-COUNTY INVESTIGATION

Two men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Fayette County resulted in drugs being located at a home in Colorado County. Fayette County Sheriff’s investigators stopped a passenger vehicle around noon on Highway 77 at Country Club Drive in La Grange. A K9 was called to the scene and detected an odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council discusses off-leash ordinance

The City of College Station currently has four areas where dogs are allowed to roam free and be off their leash, including a small area in Lick Creek Park. During a previous College Station City Council meeting, members discussed implementing more leash-free areas and potential areas where the enforcement of dogs on their leash is necessary in the event of someone or another animal getting hurt.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CALDWELL POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caldwell. Police said a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The victim has not been identified, pending family notification. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
CALDWELL, TX

