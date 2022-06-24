What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases

A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.

3 DAYS AGO