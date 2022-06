These past few years have given people in the US a lot to protest over -- gun violence, racial inequality, police brutality and now the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Protesting is one of many ways to show your support for a cause, but it comes with some inherent risks. We've seen peaceful protests, bystanders and even fellow members of the media covering protests met with violence from counter protesters and law enforcement. And while the threat of the coronavirus isn't as high now as it was for protests in 2020, it's still a looming concern when large groups of people gather together.

