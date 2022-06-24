ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Not Over; ‘Aquaman’ Star Formally Announces Appeal, If She Can Pay Up

By Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33doMc_0gLFhx5Z00

Click here to read the full article.

Johnny Depp ’s multimillion-dollar defamation suit against Amber Heard is over, but not really over if the Aquaman actress can pay a pricey bond.

In a short and sometimes tense hearing Friday morning in Judge Penney Azcarate’s Fairfax, VA courtroom, a final judgment in the explicit and high-profile civil trial that ended June 1 was presented and entered into the docket ( read it here ). However, in a contentious back and forth with Azcarate, Heard’s main attorney Elaine Bredehoft sought to set a briefing schedule and more for a proposed appeal for her client.

Azcarate bluntly told Bredehoft that if she wanted to appeal the verdict from the seven-person jury, the lawyer would have to file motions with the court. Azcarate also informed Heard’s attorney that the Aquaman star will have to put up an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year for any appeal to formally move forward.

At the start of this month, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages by the jury in his $50 million defamation case. That sum awarded was almost immediately reduced to $10.35 million by Azcarate in accordance with the state of Virginia’s punitive damages limitations. While the jury found almost entirely for the former Pirates of the Caribbean star on June 1, they also awarded his ex-wife and Rum Diary co-star $2 million in damages out of Heard’s $100 million countersuit.

Though they both attended all of the six-week trial, neither Depp nor Heard were in the Virginia courtroom today. A later self-described “heartbroken” Heard had been in the room June 1 when the verdict was read out. Depp was absent for the verdict, choosing to spend his time touring the UK with Jeff Beck instead.

Reiterating what she has said publicly over the past few weeks, Bredehoft made it clear Friday that Heard will be appealing the verdict. Bredehoft has also said that Heard does not have the money to pay Depp or meet the bond. As well as likely challenging the bond issue, Heard’s defense team have about 21 days to file an appeal.

Financial issues notwithstanding, it ain’t over for the Heard team.

“As stated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent,” a rep for the actress said in a reference to revelations out of the January 6 Committee hearings. “And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right.”

Before today, it was Bredenhoft’s remarks on early-morning TV that led many to wonder whether the parties would come to a settlement before the final judgment was entered. In fact, it was in the hopes of a settlement that Azcarate paused putting the judgment into the docket. In the end, despite some chatter the past last week from the Depp camp, there was no settlement on the table in court today.

Instead, drafted by Depp lawyer Ben Chew, the judgment was signed by Azcarate as the hearing concluded. Probably preferring to let the judgment do the talking, the Depp team did not make a statement.

Depp sued his ex-wife Heard in March 2019 for $50 million over a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed she bylined about becoming “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Even though the ACLU-crafted article in the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper never mentioned Depp by name, he claimed it “devastated” his already dimming blockbuster career. Though he said nothing during the couple’s 2016 divorce, on his filings and on the stand in the Virginia trial, Depp has also now insisted he was in fact the one who was abused in the relationship.

Having failed repeatedly to get the case dismissed or moved out of Virginia, Heard in summer 2020 countersued for $100 million. That action came months before Depp’s UK libel case against The Sun tabloid for calling him a “wife beater” proved  unsuccessful .

As appeal paperwork is being prepared, the battle with Heard is not the only legal fight Depp is engaged in.

City of Lies location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks’ 2018 assault and battery lawsuit against the star is set to go to trial in Los Angeles on July 25. Depp allegedly hit the crew member repeatedly on April 13, 2017 after being informed that filming on the Brad Furman-helmed pic about the LAPD investigation into the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. was going to have to wrap late that night in downtown L.A.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 270

Kathy Huff
3d ago

who cares what she thinks.? i sure don't. She wanted "Johnny to just leave me alone." Yet she's the one who won't leave him alone!

Reply(12)
255
Crasher
3d ago

She has to come up with the bond to appeal, I don't think the court will budge on that, then she has to be granted the right to appeal, very steep hill to climb. Don't think it's ever going to happen.

Reply(12)
155
frank Einstein
3d ago

She was never a “star” lol 😂 Mamoa was the star and is the star. She’s always be insignificant. Stop putting her up in the ranks of stars!

Reply(9)
151
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Amber Heard Decries Johnny Depp’s Vow To “Move Forward” After Defamation Trial Win

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:58 PM PT: Johnny Depp may be swaggering about to his fanbase about moving forward now a week after winning his multi-million defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the Aquaman star is taking a very different direction. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said today after her ex-husband and Run Diary co-star took to social media to thank his fans in print and video for sticking with the much-accused actor. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up...
NFL
Deadline

Jurors In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Pose Question About Headline In Amber Heard’s Op Ed

Click here to read the full article. In their first full day of deliberations in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, jurors posted a question to the judge Tuesday about how they should weigh the headline in Heard’s Washington Post op-ed. The headline for the online version of the December, 2018 piece read, “I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence — And Faced Our Culture’s Wrath. That Has To Change.” Judge Penney Azcarate said that the jurors were wondering if they should consider whether the headline was defamatory or whether that should be connected to the “content of the statement,...
NFL
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
TIME

What Legal Experts Think of Amber Heard's Chances on Appeal

A jury may have come back with a victory for Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, but the legal drama is far from over. Heard’s lawyers have said that she will appeal the decision, a process that will likely take years. TIME spoke to experts about what happens next in the case, Heard’s chances of winning an appeal, and how far this legal fight could go.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Ezra Miller
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Was Johnny Depp Actually Offered $301 Million to Return to ‘Pirates’ Franchise?

For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros
Popculture

Ezra Miller Reportedly Using Vermont Farm to House 3 Young Children and Their Mother Amid Grooming Scandal

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.
VERMONT STATE
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Deadline

Deadline

97K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy